Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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93clementine's avatar
93clementine
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First, I’m not sure why Sewer should be writing about abortion for The Atlantic or anyone. He’s a man and as such is not equipped to know the whole story — ever. As evidence I refer to his dumb quotes in this week’s AED newsletter above demonstrating no skin in the game and his condescending idiotic dismissal of women’s rights. No matter whether he may have good intentions, he cannot help but be ignorant. He should have passed and made sure a woman wrote the article.

Second, I actually do not think he is all that well informed about basics. The current US government structure is grounded in federalism, meaning states are sovereign entities created in the Constitution. They will continue to provide the legal framework for abortion for or as long as the US is still a country because that’s what states do in our system.

Third, American women have been rendered legal slaves by Dobbs because the SCOTUS fascists have removed our citizenship by abrogating the Constitutional guarantee of our fundamental human right to bodily autonomy, thus making us slaves instead of citizens. There are no halfsies in citizenship — you either are or you ain’t. Citizenship REQUIRES the Constitutional guarantee of the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy and American women no longer have that guarantee.

Fourth, I am one who absolutely does think a civil war is coming over abortion and there will be secession. Women are more than half the population and we are not going to let the wacko fascists — of whom sadly too many are greedy, venal, stupid women — decide our fates. Only a male like Sewer would be so dismissive of our future and what we will do to safeguard it.

Fifth, none of this is about life or abortion nor is it about some tangential 'policy'. Nope. This is about keeping more than half the human species locked up and silent and terrified. It’s about controlling women’s bodies. This is about the fundamental human right to bodily autonomy, the lack of which defines a slave. Period. Pun intended.

The parallels between African American slavery and the abrogation of American women’s fundamental right to bodily autonomy are identical, whether or not people like Sewer are paying enough attention to realize it.

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