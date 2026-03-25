Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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William Greenberg's avatar
William Greenberg
1d

It is telling, in my view, how many of these prosecutions are conducted in former slave states. Even 160 years after the official end of slavery, the racism and state violence persist. They are among the worst place to grow up: poorest health, shortest lifespan, worst education, most degraded physical environment, something they share with other red states. Gives you a sense of what slavery must have been like.

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Joan G's avatar
Joan G
1d

Just reading this phrase, “pregnancy-related arrest” makes me ill. Where is the recounting of the “impregnating-related arrests”?

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