A Hail Mary Attack on Georgia Supreme Court Candidates

As Georgia voters decide whether to unseat two state Supreme Court justices today, a Republican-appointed agency is accusing the two women running for those seats of violating judicial ethics rules. How? By talking about abortion on the campaign trail.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia also claims that former state Sen. Jen Jordan and attorney Miracle Rankin broke conduct rules when they appeared in an ad together and—brace yourself—used the word “we.” From the Commission’s statement:

“As the candidates appear together, Ms. Jordan informs viewers, ‘we’re running for Georgia Supreme Court to fight for what’s fair.’ Each candidate makes additional statements using the terms ‘we’ve’ or ‘we’ll’ (‘we’ll fight for you’).”

The idea is that by using “we,” the pair improperly endorsed each other. But it’s the attempt to silence the women on abortion that truly blows my mind.

The Commission accuses the two women of “appearing at events related to reproductive freedom” and, in Jordan’s case, sharing her Reproductive Freedom for All endorsement on social media.

You see, judicial candidates not supposed to make “promises that commit candidates with respect to issues likely to come before the court that are inconsistent with the impartial performance…of judicial office.” With a pending legal challenge to Georgia’s abortion ban, the Commission appears to be arguing that any sort of comment on abortion is a violation of that rule.

But talking about abortion rights or sharing an endorsement is nowhere near the same thing as saying how you’d rule in a specific case. And it certainly doesn’t indicate that the women can’t be impartial. Jordan put it plainly:

“The JQC’s attempts to silence me, and other challengers, past and present, are not only unconstitutional, but a purely political move to keep voters in the dark. My speech is absolutely protected by the First Amendment and is absolutely necessary for voters to be able to make an informed decision.”

We all know what’s really happening here. Nearly every time abortion has been the central issue in a state supreme court race since the end of Roe, the pro-choice candidate has won. (See: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.) Republicans know that too. This is a Hail Mary attempt to muddy two candidates in the days before an election.

Because while the Commission is supposed to be nonpartisan, its members are appointed by the Republican-controlled Supreme Court, legislature, and governor. The Georgia Democratic Party called it exactly what it is: “These Supreme Court seats do not belong to Governors, they do not belong to political parties, they do not belong to unelected government agencies—they belong to the people of Georgia.”

Abortion, Every Day just spoke with Jordan last week—read Kylie’s interview here. And please remind anyone you know in Georgia to vote today!

Donald Trump’s Abortion Bind

The Supreme Court may have temporarily punted on mifepristone, but the damage is done for Republicans. Despite their best efforts, abortion rights is back in the national spotlight ahead of November. It’s probably the only time I’ve ever agreed with Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council:

“They don’t want this going into the midterm election? Well, unfortunately, they just got it. It’s only going to stay in the news. It’s only going to become more of the narrative going into the midterms.”

Perkins is one of several people who spoke to The New York Times about the bind Donald Trump finds himself in: he knows abortion is a loser for Republicans, but doesn’t necessarily want to piss off anti-abortion leaders. And while Trump likes to call himself the “most pro-life” president, the Times points out that he’s been “strikingly silent” on the issue. His DOJ also declined to submit a brief to SCOTUS in the mifepristone case—which is incredibly unusual.

Here’s my favorite bit of news: you know that supposed ‘safety review’ that the FDA is conducting into mifepristone? The one that the White House has been using to mollify anti-abortion activists? The federal agency hasn’t even started it yet.

That is not going to go over well, no matter how many damage control phone calls Trump’s interim FDA chief makes.

EPA Feigns Ignorance of ‘Abortion in the Water’ Campaign

Speaking of the anti-abortion movement getting snubbed by the Trump administration, something pretty hilarious has been going down with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Students for Life (SFL). And it all started with Sen. Patty Murray—who questioned EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin last week on the claim that Americans are all drinking abortions.

As regular readers know, this very odd argument has been gaining steam since the end of Roe—especially since RFK Jr.’s MAHA movement took off. Read Abortion, Every Day’s explainer here, but the short version is that groups like SFL say that because women can end their pregnancies at home, abortion pills and fetal remains are getting into the country’s drinking water. Which, they say, is making men infertile. (Yes, I am exhausted—thanks for asking.)

It would all be too ridiculous to address, if not for the fact that this lie is making its way into policy. And not just on a state level: last month, the EPA recommended that states test their water supply for abortion pills and birth control—putting the medications on a federal list of potential water “contaminants.” And last year, the New York Times reported that the agency was looking into what it would take to test the country’s water for abortion pills.

That’s why I was so glad to see Sen. Murray bring up the issue directly. Conservatives would be glad to let this weird lie fester and spread in the shadows, knowing that it’s too embarrassing to get behind publicly. By forcing them to grapple with it out loud, Murray is making that strategy a lot harder. Watch their exchange below:

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Zeldin tweeted last week, mocking Murray’s line of questioning:

“Sometimes Members of Congress can ask great, substantive questions at these budget hearings, and other times, welp, they let Senator Patty Murray turn her mic on to speak as well, and then this happens…”

Essentially, he was trying to shame Murray for bringing up ‘abortion in the water’—as if she was the crazy one! Unlucky for Zeldin, anti-abortion activists came with receipts:

I love this on every level: Zeldin obviously wants nothing to do with these anti-abortion weirdos—publicly, at least—which is infuriating SFL president, Kristan Hawkins. But the EPA also can’t escape the fact that they have been entertaining the bizarre claim that abortion is in the water. So they both lose!

Indiana Abortion Ban Will Stand

The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to hear a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban—meaning the law stands as written, preventing women with serious health conditions from getting care.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, who has spent years trying to make women’s abortion reports public records, called it “a decisive WIN for the people of Indiana and the unborn.”

The suit made a straightforward argument: Indiana’s ban violates the state constitution’s protections for life and liberty by stripping patients of the right to abortion when their health is at serious risk. The providers who brought the case laid out exactly what that looks like in practice: pregnancy can worsen existing conditions like high blood pressure, create dangerous new conditions, and make it impossible for people with schizophrenia or major depressive disorder to take necessary medications.

None of that, apparently, was enough.

As Rebecca Gibron, president of Indiana’s Planned Parenthood affiliate, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle: “Narrow exceptions don’t reflect the real-life complexity of pregnancy and medical care and people are suffering the consequences.”

This specific suit may be over, but the ACLU is still challenging the ban on religious freedom grounds. Oral arguments are scheduled for September.

In the States: New York, California, New Jersey & More

A Catholic hospital in California is still trying to reach a settlement with Attorney General Rob Bonta after turning away a woman who needed life- and health-saving abortion care.

A refresher: Anna Nusslock went to Providence St. Joseph Hospital when her water broke just 15 weeks into her pregnancy—far too early for her twin fetuses’ survival. Because there were still audible fetal heart tones, the religious institution refused to help. Instead, staff gave Nusslock a bucket and towels in case she started to bleed out in the car ride to another hospital.

A total nightmare. (And not at all unusual when it comes to Catholic hospitals in pro-choice states.)

During a Zoom hearing today, attorneys for both sides said they’re seeking a settlement—but the hospital lawyers hinted that they may not be able to find a resolution.

That could be because Bonta wants St. Joseph’s to adhere to the California law that requires they provide emergency care, including abortions. In the past, St. Joseph has claimed they don’t need to follow the California law because they answer to a “higher power.”

They also argued that Nusslock didn’t experience a true medical emergency because she made it to the second hospital without dying. 😒

A new bill in New Jersey would make it harder for anti-abortion activists to harass patients outside of clinics—and they are not happy about it. In addition to protecting providers and patients from out-of-state prosecution and civil suits, A2218 would make it a crime to “interfere” with patients seeking abortion or gender affirming care.

Naturally, antis say the legislation violates their right to free speech—as if they have a First Amendment right to stop women from obtaining abortions! Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life, gave the whole game away in an interview this week:

“Tasy said the bill would interfere with First Amendment-protected activities by using vague language such as ‘interference’ or ‘intimidation’ when protesters may be engaged in ‘peaceful advocacy’ on public sidewalks.”

I don’t know, Marie—if you find yourself arguing that you have a right to intimidate people out of seeking care, maybe you don’t have the moral high ground you think you do!

Speaking of anti-abortion activists getting pissed off about reasonable bills, let’s turn to the SECURE Act in Illinois. HB 4966 ensures non-discrimination and privacy protections for kids under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

It’s simple: when DCFS places a child in care out of state, this legislation says they have to ensure that minor can still access healthcare—including reproductive and gender-affirming care. In other words: don’t ship a kid to a state that will deny them care they’re entitled to in Illinois.

The bill also allows minors at high risk of being sent somewhere they’d lose access to legal healthcare to obtain counsel. The legislation is especially important, the ACLU of Illinois points out, because youth in the DCFS system “suffer higher rates of trauma and unmet health needs.”

As you can imagine, anti-abortion groups hate this bill. Illinois Right to Life showed up to a recent hearing to argue that the legislation threatens parental rights and indoctrinates children—which tells you everything about how they view basic healthcare protections for some of the state’s most vulnerable kids.

Read more at the ACLU of Illinois, and find the full bill here.

Quick hits:

The Nashville Banner has a must-read piece on the way Tennessee is preventing women harmed by the state’s abortion ban from testifying;

Florida ’s attorney general is targeting surrogacy, calling it “human trafficking”;

Finally, file under some people are never happy: Texas Right to Life is complaining about Trump’s new site, Moms.gov, because it supports IVF.

“There is no justification for any risk of making life worse for aspiring parents who are saying goodbye to a dying baby—especially for legislation that does not address a real problem. But Missouri Republicans have decided that the legislation is useful to their effort to paint abortion as gruesome, portray physicians as murderers, and slur their colleagues across the aisle as being supporters of infanticide.” - Bridgette Dunlap, Missouri Independent, on the newly-passed “Born Alive” law

Abortion Providers Are Relieved But Wary After SCOTUS Decision

As the legal chaos of the last few weeks settles, abortion providers and advocates are exhaling—but no one is letting their guard down completely. And as I read through reactions from around the country, there’s one clear through-line: relief for patients. Providers are grateful that they won’t be trapped under the thumb of unnecessary telehealth restrictions. (At least, not any more than they were a few weeks ago.)

George Hill, president of Maine Family Planning, puts it plainly: telehealth access means care is more equitable and timely, “especially for those who live in rural areas where the nearest abortion provider is hours away.”

And as North Carolina OB-GYN Dr. Jenna Beckham points out, that drive time is not some abstraction:

“We have huge areas that are maternity care deserts right now. There are zero OB-GYNs. I am one of four OB-GYNs in an entire hour or 60-70 mile radius of where I practice. I’ve been up for 24 hours.”

That’s one of the (many) reasons telemedicine abortion access is so important. It’s not just about patients—but providers, who are already stretched to their limits. Let’s be real: forcing patients to drive hundreds of miles for medication that could be safely prescribed online doesn't protect anyone.

What’s striking, though, is how unambiguous advocates are that there is no stopping abortion pills. Dr. Angel Foster, co-founder of The Massachusetts Medication Abortion Project, says, “Medication abortion is here to stay.”

“All of these different kinds of interventions to restrict access to mifepristone, or to medication abortion, they won’t ultimately be successful. People will still be able to get the pills that they need.”

And law professor David Cohen, in The Guardian, put it most simply: