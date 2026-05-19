Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Vickie Dillon's avatar
Vickie Dillon
4h

I’m not surprised. Georgia is notorious for 💩 like this.

In 2015 the legislature tried to pass a bill into law that would give a MAN A “RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION” from prosecution for beating their wife or kids a.k.a. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. IT DIDN’T PASS. They tried again in 2016 they put it in their RFRA (Religious Freedom Restoration Act) the RFRA didn’t pass. These conservative men in the South (the old Confederacy) are a different kind of conservative. They’re even bigger idiots. They just don’t want to change or progress.

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Andrea Ferrard's avatar
Andrea Ferrard
6h

Hoping this last-ditch effort to sully Jordan and Rankin’s candidacies will encourage turnout FOR them. 🙌🙌🙌

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