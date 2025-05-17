Abortion, Every Day

Eurylino
4h

There is so much worth quoting in here, I encourage folks to pick their favs and re-stack.

I personally enjoyed the "three incels in a trench coat" line but this post is packed full of important points it's hard to pick the most pertinent. For those who don't follow AED, I'm going w/this one:

"All of the horrors that we’re witnessing—every single one—was planned for. Every Texas woman with sepsis, every Ohio cancer patient denied radiation, every little girl in Mississippi forced into childbirth—they were all strategized over, polled, messaged, and backed with billionaire dollars."

Ruth ND
4h

The democrats are so colossally disappointing in every possible way right now. I also feel like everyday people are also just reeling, exhausted, and grieving - myself included. Even if we thought we knew, we were so unprepared for all of this and just how bad and coordinated it is. How can we get to a place where we aren’t just reacting?

