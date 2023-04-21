I’m not gonna lie, I wasn’t expecting good news, but I’ll take it! You can read the legal details at fellow Substacker Law Dork, but the short version is that mifepristone remains accessible. At least for now.

Basically, the Supreme Court ruled that Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling is on hold as the case makes its way through the appeals process. This is great news! For the moment! (Law professor David Cohen called it “the best case scenario,” so I’m allowing myself to be happy.)

Law professor Greer Donley tells us that the most interesting piece of the ruling is something that Justice Alito writes about enforcement discretion. “He agrees that the FDA can choose not to enforce this so there is no irreparable harm. I didn’t expect that, it’s an interesting affirmation,” she says.

What a nice change of pace. I think this means we can relax for a minute. Which is…new? Anyway, fuck this guy and all the guys like him.

Feel free to celebrate in comments. :)