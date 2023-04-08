The Men Who Ruin Us
Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling was misogynist payback
Tonight, a judge ruled that a drug that’s safely ended pregnancies for over twenty years should no longer be available—not just in anti-abortion states, but everywhere. We knew the ruling was coming, just as we did when Roe was overturned. As was the case then, foreknowledge doesn’t make the moment any easier.
There’s no real way to prepare for the feeling of despair that rises in your body as you’re reminded, once again, that you’re no longer a full citizen in your own country.
I want to be useful, and smart. I could write about how this decision lays bare the lie of ‘states’ rights’, or how a singular activist judge being able to wave away decades of science and progress is a sign of our decaying democracy. I could write out the ways that the FDA could respond, or what the Biden administration should say and do. But others will do a better job of all that. Besides, that’s not at all what’s on my mind.
What’s weighing on me—almost literally, my head and body feel heavy—is the look on my 12 year-old daughter's face each and every time I have to tell her another piece of bad news about women. But it’s not just her face I keep seeing. It’s the looks on the faces of the men who are ruining us.
Donald Trump. Brett Kavanaugh. Matthew Kacsmaryk. Smug and assured, ignorant and shameless. Somehow we’ve ended up with the dregs of humanity robbing us of our own.
What makes this all so much worse is that men like these actually do think they know better than we do. In spite of their absolute mediocrity and near-unbelievable idiocy, these men truly believe they are the ones best suited to make decisions about our bodies and futures.
Kacsmaryk, with his self-satisfied smirk and Proud Boy haircut, is just the latest in a long line of men brimming with misogyny and underserved power. Men like him have existed forever and they continue to be everywhere.
A few weeks ago, I watched a Tennessee Republican proudly declare that the state’s abortion ban will “protect the lives of babies,” and that “if we can protect the lives of mothers, we’re going to do that as much as possible.” This from a man so dense that in the very same speech, he said that babies grow in women’s “bellies.” That’s who is telling our daughters what they can and can’t do with their bodies and lives. The guy who talks about pregnancy like a fucking toddler.
We all know men like this: ridiculous and cruel, convinced of their own superior intelligence against all evidence to the contrary. But instead of simply being the biggest asshole in class or the former boss we recall while grimacing, they’re the judges, politicians and lobbyists who get to decide our futures. It’s humiliating, really.
It’s not a coincidence that these truly awful men have targeted abortion medication, specifically. Our ability to end a pregnancy with just a few pills—safely, privately, at home and without shame—was too much for them to take. At least when we went to clinics they could stand outside and call us ‘sluts’. Abortion medication robbed the men who hate us of their most treasured birthright: The ability to degrade women who do things they don’t like.
Abortion pills also made it that much harder for men to claim that abortion is a risky, tragic surgery. While surgical abortion is safe—there are more risks associated with getting your wisdom teeth removed—conservatives successfully spread misinformation and scare tactics about the procedure for years. Abortion medication poked that strategy full of holes. After all, it’s tough to paint abortion as dangerous when someone can do it while home on the couch watching Netflix.
And that’s the rub: Our progress infuriates these men. And anything that eases our suffering or improves our lives makes them hate us exponentially more. How dare we have the ability to end our pregnancies with a pill. They’ll show us.
And they did. They have. That doesn’t mean it’s over, it’s most certainly not. We’ll fight the next fight, and gather ourselves for another day. But for now, I’m allowing myself a night of despair and anger. I’ll fume over the faces of the men who ruin us, memorizing their sneers tonight to use as fuel for the battle tomorrow.
The judge’s discussion of standing is particularly dehumanizing and is essentially based on the idea that we cannot understand anything about the pill or abortion generally. He finds organizational standing because the dangers of the medicine take away from the organizations, who have to expend more money to educate about the dangers of the drug. He doesn’t hide his bias very well. Here’s a wild quotes:
“Finally,women who have already obtained anabortion may be more hindered than women who challenge restrictions on abortion. Women who have aborted a child especially through chemical abortion drugs that necessitate the woman seeing her aborted child once it passes often experience shame,regret,anxiety,depression,drug abuse,andsuicidal thoughts because ofthe abortion.” Page 11 (citing ECF No. 96 at 25; David C. Reardon et al.,Deaths Associated with Pregnancy Outcome:ARecord Linkage Study ofLow Income Women,95 S. MED.J. 834,834–41 (2002)).
He makes comments about how abortion is generally bad instead of focusing on the only drug at issue in the case, just like in the quote above. The lack of legal foundation is just so obvious. In short, the ruling is totally illogical and lacks legal support.
Sometimes I want to check out, not read this angering shit and just live my easy male existence. Then I remember that all my friends with daughters, all my sons friends that are young girls have no choice, they can't look away, cant change their future, No other outlet but to deal with this backwards, bronze age ideal of women, misogynistic BS. Thank you so much JV for keeping this going and not going insane dealing with insanity every day. Stay strong ladies, and fuck mediocre men that are terrified of strong women.