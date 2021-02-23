The world is a trash fire, so we all need to focus in on those random good moments and small wins to make each day a little easier.
This past week I have a whopping *two* good things! My parents & in-laws have both received their second vaccine shots which made me an emotional mess in the best way, and my dogs made a super adorable new friend at doggy day care. (Which, I admit, also made me cry.)
What’s your one good thing?
Open Thread: One Good Thing
Open Thread: One Good Thing
Open Thread: One Good Thing
The world is a trash fire, so we all need to focus in on those random good moments and small wins to make each day a little easier.
This past week I have a whopping *two* good things! My parents & in-laws have both received their second vaccine shots which made me an emotional mess in the best way, and my dogs made a super adorable new friend at doggy day care. (Which, I admit, also made me cry.)
What’s your one good thing?