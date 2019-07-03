Okay, everything is trash and life is hard right now. So I figure what better way to kick off my first open thread / conversation by focusing on one good thing that happened this week:
As I was trying to do sit ups (lol) in my living room, Bruno (below on the left) came over and laid his head across my neck. It was ridiculous, slightly irritating, and totally made my day.
What’s your one good thing? Comments open!
