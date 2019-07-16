This went so well last time around, I figured why not make it a regular thing? The world is trash, the country is trash, and the president is hot flaming racist trash. But good things still happen - even if they’re small.
My one good thing is that my daughter and I spent a good hour just drawing last night, and she gifted me a self-portrait (below). What’s your one good thing?
One good thing
This went so well last time around, I figured why not make it a regular thing? The world is trash, the country is trash, and the president is hot flaming racist trash. But good things still happen - even if they’re small.
My one good thing is that my daughter and I spent a good hour just drawing last night, and she gifted me a self-portrait (below). What’s your one good thing?