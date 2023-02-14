Give me some advice!
Should we keep 'crisis pregnancy center'?
If you read this newsletter, it’s because you care about abortion rights and are in the know; so I’d really love some of your expert reader advice on the terminology that Abortion, Every Day uses.
I’ve been writing a lot about Republicans’ focus on crisis pregnancy centers—from lawmakers trying to increase taxpayer funding to conservative attempts at rebranding. You also probably know that the Associated Press changed their language guidelines recently to move from ‘crisis pregnancy center’ to ‘anti-abortion center’. It’s a trend I’ve noticed elsewhere (not always for the better).
‘Anti-abortion center’ is definitely accurate, but I find myself torn because ‘crisis pregnancy center’ is more recognizable—and not in a good way! It has all that negative baggage attached to it, so I wonder if it makes sense to stay the course.
Since I’m a bit stumped, I thought I’d ask you all what you think. Let me know in the poll below if you think the newsletter should stick with ‘crisis pregnancy center’, change to ‘anti-abortion center’, or use something else entirely. (You can leave suggestions in comments, I’ll keep them open for everyone—not just paying subscribers.)
faux or so-called
“crisis pregnancy centers”
Unregulated, non-medical “crisis pregnancy centers” masquerading as genuine help
Thinly disguised anti-abortion store fronts operating as “crisis pregnancy centers” (unregulated, non-medical)
I continue to use "crisis pregnancy center" because it's what they call themselves. Which may seem like we're letting them win the langauge battle, but ultimately I want to make sure there are no words minced in explaining to potential victims what they will be offered if they enter one of these spaces and I think the best way to go about that is to stay consistent with our language. I've used the phrase "fake clinics" before too, but I think that is actually referring to something a little different, so I tend to stick to the CPC language.