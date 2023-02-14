If you read this newsletter, it’s because you care about abortion rights and are in the know; so I’d really love some of your expert reader advice on the terminology that Abortion, Every Day uses.

I’ve been writing a lot about Republicans’ focus on crisis pregnancy centers—from lawmakers trying to increase taxpayer funding to conservative attempts at rebranding. You also probably know that the Associated Press changed their language guidelines recently to move from ‘crisis pregnancy center’ to ‘anti-abortion center’. It’s a trend I’ve noticed elsewhere (not always for the better).

‘Anti-abortion center’ is definitely accurate, but I find myself torn because ‘crisis pregnancy center’ is more recognizable—and not in a good way! It has all that negative baggage attached to it, so I wonder if it makes sense to stay the course.

Since I’m a bit stumped, I thought I’d ask you all what you think. Let me know in the poll below if you think the newsletter should stick with ‘crisis pregnancy center’, change to ‘anti-abortion center’, or use something else entirely. (You can leave suggestions in comments, I’ll keep them open for everyone—not just paying subscribers.)