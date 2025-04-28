Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zach's avatar
Zach
6m

Too many Democrats still bring their water pistols to a fight where the other side is using rocket launchers. It doesn't get better until that changes, and that's probably going to mean turning to new leaders, and replacing a lot of our elected officials and other political actors (like interest groups). The sooner the better because people are dying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham Margaret's avatar
Graham Margaret
6m

I’m so sad to hear that Dr Hern is not being able to continue his practice. I don’t know how old he is at this point but he has been such an amazing supporter of women for decades. I lived in Boulder for 35+ years and was always proud that we had such an incredible person as part of our community

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture