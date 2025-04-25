Pro-choice politicians have an ‘exceptions’ problem. As voters watch women die, lose organs, and get arrested for miscarriages, Democrats are trying to cobble together political ‘wins’ from scraps of rape exceptions and medical exemptions. We all want to reduce the suffering that bans cause—even if just by a little. But we’ll never win back abortion rights piece-by-piece.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve watched Texas Democrats scramble to tweak a few words in the state’s ban while Republicans charged ahead with attacks on free speech, birth control, and democracy itself. In Idaho, the Attorney General went all the way to the Supreme Court to deny women emergency abortions, and fought to criminalize doctors for out-of-state referrals. Our big Idaho win? A judge ruled providers don’t have to wait until a patient is actively dying to help.

I realize we’re working with limited political power, especially in anti-abortion states—but I worry that the boldness gap between our strategies is costing us dearly. Asking for tepid permission didn’t save Roe three years ago, and it certainly won’t deliver the full restoration of our rights and freedom now—especially since conservatives have made it clear that banning abortion was just the beginning.

Legislation once considered the radical fringe is now racking up cosponsors and committee hearings: Since January, twelve states have considered bills that would punish abortion patients as murderers—in some places, that could mean the death penalty. We’ve seen bills that would outlaw pro-choice websites, laws that ban even talking to a teenager about abortion, and local ordinances that make it illegal to help a woman escape the state for care.

Does this sound like a movement interested in compromise? These are people who decided to dismantle maternal mortality committees, stack them with anti-abortion extremists, or simply decline to analyze data from the most damning years—all to keep voters from finding out just how many women their policies kill! (It’s a lot: Women are twice as likely to die during pregnancy in a state with a ban.)

While mainstream Democrats strain to “meet in the middle,” anti-abortion activists and lawmakers are busy building a state-by-state surveillance system to track and prosecute abortion patients: In Missouri, Republicans wanted a ‘registry’ of pregnant women; in Indiana, they fought to make abortion reports public records—just like birth and death certificates. And while Republican senators pushed for a government-run website that collects data on pregnant women, nineteen Attorneys General sued for the right to see the medical records of women who get out-of-state abortions.

It’s no wonder criminalization is ramping up: Over 200 women were arrested on pregnancy-related charges in just the first year after Roe ended.

It’s not enough for us to call out these kinds of brazen attacks. We need offensives of our own.

Part of the reason we can’t keep up is that we’re not willing to lie. Conservatives’ casual disregard for the truth has allowed them to create ‘research’ organizations that pump out false studies about the danger of abortion pills, and pass laws that fabricate statistics about abortion complications. Republicans in thirteen states are even pushing to test the water for abortion pills and birth control—a first step towards banning the medications under the guise of environmental protection.

They throw everything they have at the wall, unafraid of being wrong so long as the tactic might deliver a win. I’m not suggesting pro-choice groups and lawmakers adopt conservatives’ dishonesty, but we can learn something from their all-in approach.

Anti-abortion lawmakers and lobbyists legislate proactively and confidently—as if they have voters and the moral high ground on their side, even when they have neither. Our side fights apologetically despite having both.

Eighty-one percent of Americans don’t want the government making decisions about abortion at all. But instead of insisting that politicians have zero place legislating our bodies, most Democrats support restrictions around so-called ‘late’ abortion. We see the cost of that concession every day: Even in pro-choice states, the most vulnerable patients are often unable to get care.

And while Republicans shout lies about ‘post birth’ abortion and killing babies, pro-choice legislators and political leaders carefully parse their language to avoid being seen as extremists. Why? We’re up against people who want to give abortion patients the death penalty and comb through the wastewater for birth control pills—whatever ‘radical’ abortion messaging we come up with won’t ever touch their crazy.

Besides, they’re going to call us baby-killers no matter what we do.

Don’t get me wrong—there are incremental strategies that make sense. When Louisiana Democrats proposed a bill to allow abortion exceptions for minors who are victims of sex crimes, the goal wasn’t just to restore a narrow bit of access. It was to force Republicans to publicly admit they’re willing to make raped children give birth. That’s a smart and necessary move.

But if it’s our only move, there’s a problem. If our primary strategy is winning exceptions for sexual violence or health risks, we’re accepting a conservative framework that runs counter to our actual values: The idea that some people are more deserving of care than others.

We also can’t win with an incremental approach when our opposition is thinking thirty years ahead. I hate to say this, but it’s true: While we’re watching what we say and begging for legislative scraps to get through the day, the anti-abortion movement is carefully cultivating the next generation of voters.

They’re passing laws across the country, for example, that force public schools to show students a propaganda video produced by one of the nation’s most extreme anti-abortion groups. That legislation is just one part of a broader strategy to change national education guidelines so that every American student is taught that life begins at conception.

Are we proactively fostering the next generation of pro-choice voters—or are we just assuming that they’ll be there?

I know, it’s easy for me to suggest tactics from behind a laptop in New York; I don’t know what it’s like to organize or legislate in a deeply red state. But after tracking and analyzing anti-abortion strategy every day for the past three years, I do know that we’re witnessing a rapid radicalization and broadening of conservative power that’s too big to be fought bit-by-bit.

Instead of pushing for quick and narrow ‘wins’, why not invest in the next twenty years of our fight? This will be a long haul battle no matter what we do, and we might as well use that to our advantage.

We should be fighting for the policies we want, even in communities and states where we don’t yet have the votes. If we’re going to lose the immediate battle regardless, why not offer voters a clear, compelling vision for the future? Rather than settling for inoffensive slivers of access now, why not throw our full weight behind the abortion rights groups and activists working to change the culture of their communities over years?

And I don’t just mean the ones that stick to polite press releases. Republican legislators and leaders may feign moderation, but they know the importance of supporting the most radical and committed activists: There’s a reason Donald Trump pardoned two dozen people convicted of attacking abortion clinics, and why JD Vance told the attendees at the March for Life that they’d “never have the government go after them ever again.”

Are we ready to get behind our radical activists? (Who, unlike theirs, aren’t a threat to public safety.)

The loudest change we can make, though, is also the easiest: Start calling these legislators murderers—publicly and often. We need Democrats in every state house telling their Republican colleagues that they are killing women. Because they are. We have the statistics and stories to prove it.

Every campaign ad, floor speech, and press conference should repeat that over and over again: They’re killing women. They’re murderers. Look at these pictures of the women who are gone. And please, I don’t want to hear anything about ‘decorum’. These people have been calling us baby killers for decades; they can take the heat.

Going big will not lose us voters—but being timid might. After all, it’s the strategy that got us here in the first place.

The men trying to ban birth control, jail abortion patients, and push women back into the home aren’t playing it safe. Why in the world would we?

We may have a lot of people on our side, but that also means we have a lot of people to lose. In a moment when conservatives are going all in, we can’t take American support for granted. And as much as we want quick wins to stop whatever suffering we can, we shouldn’t waste voter momentum and good will on changes that help Republicans in the longterm.

Winning soon feels good, but winning forever is better.