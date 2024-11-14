Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Make sure you’re a paid subscriber to join me for my next live video in the app:
Share this post
Chat with Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Florida’s Amendment 4
jessica.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Share this post
Chat with Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Florida’s Amendment 4
jessica.substack.com
1
Chat with Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Florida’s Amendment 4
A recording from Jessica Valenti's live video
Nov 14, 2024
Share this post
Chat with Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Florida’s Amendment 4
jessica.substack.com
1
Abortion, Every Day
Daily audio updates & commentary on abortion in the United States.Daily audio updates & commentary on abortion in the United States.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lauren Brenzel
Writes Lauren’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Chat with Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Florida’s Amendment 4