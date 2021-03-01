Happy Monday! I’ll be around and on this thread most of the day answering any questions you might have about feminism, writing, culture, cooking - whatever strikes your fancy.
So if you ever had a burning question you wanted to ask me, now is the time. :)
Ask Me Anything
Ask Me Anything
Ask Me Anything
Happy Monday! I’ll be around and on this thread most of the day answering any questions you might have about feminism, writing, culture, cooking - whatever strikes your fancy.
So if you ever had a burning question you wanted to ask me, now is the time. :)