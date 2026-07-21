Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
8h

Justice Amy Coney Barrett voted with the 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court case Mullin v. Doe to allow the Trump administration to terminate Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. She did so despite being the adoptive mother of two children born in Haiti. Please spare us your white savior crocodile tears Amy.

Reply
Share
Wendy Wolfson's avatar
Wendy Wolfson
6h

How magical that abortion pills can be reversed. Logically that means that the antiabortion folks can all just go home now because nothing to fret about any more.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture