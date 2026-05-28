Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Karen S.'s avatar
Karen S.
4h

Am I, by definition, "niche" because I don't have a dick?

It seems so!

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Jill S's avatar
Jill S
26m

Thank you, as always, for your incredible reporting. I just submitted moms.gov at reportfraud.ftc.gov as a fraudulent website ;) feel free to join me!

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