Arkansas Women Will Get Their Day in Court

Good news out of Arkansas, where a legal challenge to the state’s ban can continue on. After being dismissed last month, the suit—brought by Amplify Legal—was revived this week.

We told you about lead plaintiff Emily Waldorf in January, and ProPublica just published an in-depth piece about her ordeal. The Arkansas mother was denied an emergency abortion in 2024 after her water broke just 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Waldorf’s family even reached out to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office to beg for help, but an aide said, “What is it you expect the governor’s office to do?”

Eventually, Waldorf requested to be transferred to a nearby hospital in Kansas, strapped to a stretcher in the back of an ambulance. There, the hospital gave her misoprostol almost immediately, allowing her to safely complete the miscarriage.

Waldorf—and all the women in this case—should have been able to receive care in their own communities. Stories like hers aren’t uncommon—just last week, we told you about a new study showing how bans have negatively impacted miscarriage care, rendering it less likely that providers offer medications or use the standard regimen of both mifepristone and misoprostol. The result is preventable morbidities, mortality, and needless suffering.

In a statement yesterday, Amplify said they’re glad the case will continue on:

“Our clients will testify to their horrific experiences under the abortion bans, and we look forward to demonstrating why the state’s remaining jurisdictional arguments are without merit.”

We’ll keep you updated on this one as it moves forward.

Advocates Sue to Stop Trump’s Anti-Abortion Payout

As we reported last week, the Trump administration could cut some violent anti-abortion extremists a check through its $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund”: a pot of settlement money the White House is issuing to Republicans (including January 6th rioters!) who say they were wrongly targeted by the Biden administration.

If you find this as disgusting as I do, here’s some good news: as of Friday, advocates are suing the administration to block these payouts, rightly claiming there’s no legal basis for such a fund.

“The unlawfulness that has imbued the Anti-Weaponization Fund from its inception requires that it be wholly dismantled,” the complaint says.

Remember: nearly 1,600 people were charged with January 6-related federal crimes, and over 1,200 were convicted—only for Trump to sweepingly pardon them in one of his first moves as president last year. Many immediately went on to commit more crimes, including an alarming amount of child sexual abuse-related crimes. Many January 6 rioters were also identified as prominent anti-abortion activists and clinic harassers.

Trump’s plan to pay conservatives ‘targeted’ by the previous administration comes after he pardoned over two dozen anti-abortion activists convicted of violating the FACE Act, and after his Justice Department released a 900-page report painting those extremists as political victims of Biden.

To this administration, Christian activists who face charges for attacking clinics are just hapless victims of religious discrimination.

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Ballot Box: Texas, Maine, Iowa

Texas Attorney General and anti-abortion extremist Ken Paxton has defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the race for U.S. Senate. Paxton won off strong support from Trump and far-right GOP machines like Turning Point USA.

MAGA might be celebrating today, but Paxton—who’s dedicated his career to persecuting abortion providers, midwives, funds, and patients—is a uniquely vulnerable candidate. The Republican attorney general is embroiled in several corruption and adultery scandals, at a time when Trump’s popularity and the economy are cratering.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still Texas—but Democrat James Talarico might have a fighting chance against an opponent like Paxton. At the very least, the Texas GOP—you know, the state party that wants to ban IVF and potentially sentence abortion patients to death—could be poised to spend an astonishing amount of money to hold a seat in a reliably red state.

Something to keep an eye on as we close in on Maine’s June 9th primary: the Democratic primary frontrunner, Troy Jackson, has a surprisingly mixed background on reproductive rights. Importantly, Jackson is clear about his pro-abortion position now—and has been since Dobbs in 2022. But while serving in the state legislature in the early 2010s, Jackson had a 100% rating from Maine Right to Life and voted for legislation that would have enshrined fetal personhood. 👀

Fox News notes that as recently as 2022, he told local reporters he struggled with the issue of abortion. Since then, Jackson has helped repeal abortion restrictions and expand access, and has received glowing, public praise from Planned Parenthood.

People can certainly move on this issue, and there should always be room for this. That’s where we, the electorate, come in: by making it untenable to be anything but fully, unapologetically pro-choice.

Look to Iowa, for instance, where another Democratic frontrunner—gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand—just committed to vetoing any and all abortion restrictions that come across his desk. Sand has been vocal about how the state’s six-week ban has endangered patients and shaken the state’s medical system, which suffers from the lowest rate of OBGYNs per capita in the U.S.:

“It makes it harder for us to find people who are planning a career in delivering babies to be here in Iowa, because they want to be able to make the right decision for the health of their patient without having them get so sick.”

In the States: North Carolina, Arizona, Washington, Illinois

First, an update in North Carolina—where a terrifying new bill would legalize killing abortion providers by allowing “deadly force” in defense of a fertilized egg. Jessica laid it out in yesterday’s newsletter:

After a wave of justified backlash, Rep. Ben Moss announced that he’s removed himself as a sponsor of the bill “in its current form.” Instead of acknowledging how insane the legislation is, he suggested we all merely misunderstood:

“I believe legislation must be written with absolute clarity so that its intent cannot be misunderstood or broadly misinterpreted in ways that create fear and confusion.”

This is a typical page in the anti-abortion playbook. We often see it after legislators introduce ‘equal protection’ bills that would charge abortion patients with homicide, which in some states can mean the death penalty. When feminists point this out, those lawmakers and activists call us hysterical or accuse us of deliberately mischaracterizing their legislation. (Or they’ll say the bill wouldn’t give women the death penalty, a jury would—as if that’s somehow better.)

It’s infuriating and intentional. That said, Moss was one of two co-sponsors—you can contact the other Republican who wants to legalize killing abortion advocates here.

Arizona voters enshrined abortion rights in their state constitution in 2024—but nurses say a shadow ban is already undermining those protections. A slate of restrictions limiting who can perform abortions effectively bars advanced practice clinicians like nurse practitioners from providing the procedure. The result is a bottleneck at a time when demand is increasingly strained by out-of-state patients.

The ACLU recently filed a lawsuit arguing that under the abortion rights constitutional amendment, these restrictions should be void. They have a strong case, but unfortunately, we all have to be prepared to wait: a hearing for when the trial can be held has been scheduled for a year from now on April 2, 2027.

In Illinois, reproductive advocates are keeping their foot on the gas—with particular urgency given the legal chaos surrounding telemedicine access to mifepristone. Speaking to Capital News Illinois, the Chicago Abortion Fund is pressing the legislature to not abandon HB 5408—legislation that allow those with limited or no insurance to get financial help accessing abortion care. The bill passed the state House in April, but hasn’t even received a hearing in the Senate.

Megan Jeyifo, executive director of Chicago Abortion Fund, said:

“We want to see those investments continue and be sustained. We don’t want to get to a place where we’re still very much in this public health crisis, and we’re like, ‘OK, we checked the box, we got this for one year, and now we can move on.’”

Finally, the Seattle Times has more on one Planned Parenthood affiliate’s bold, necessary announcement that it will provide advance provision abortion pills. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) is providing telehealth abortion pills “just in case” to patients in Hawai’i and Washington. Chief of Medical Affairs Dr. Colleen McNicholas says:

“It’s an opportunity to help people plan and be prepared for a time in the future where they might need to have access to medication abortion and may anticipate facing challenges.”

Anti-Abortion Strategy: Coercion & Crisis Pregnancy Centers

As we inch closer to the midterms, keep an eye on two key anti-abortion strategies—claiming abortion medication is a tool of abusers, and insisting that crisis pregnancy centers can replace real healthcare clinics.

Amid all the chaos surrounding telemedicine access to mifepristone, anti-abortion media outlets have relentlessly pushed baseless claims equating remote access to medication abortion with “coercion,” “exploitation,” and “abuse.” One recent Live Action headline: “How abortion drugs enable abuse and exploitation.” More headlines from similar right-wing rags: “Chemical abortion enables abusers,” and “Abortion advocates went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to emotional blackmail.” Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “Mifepristone as a Tool for Coercion.”

It’s clear that the anti-abortion movement thinks this is a winning message for their losing issue. So, it seems like as good a time as any to re-up our explainer on this anti-abortion strategy:

Remember: abortion bans are coercion. The laws are a tool in the toolkit of abusers, often entrapping victims or tying them to their abuser for a lifetime—while forced pregnancies render them exponentially more vulnerable to abuse. That’s what makes conservatives’ co-optation of ‘coercion’ and ostensibly feminist concerns all the more sickening.

Another vile strategy on the rise: anti-abortion leaders pitching crisis pregnancy centers as the ‘replacement’ for real clinics that are increasingly being forced to shutter. AED has been warning about this tactic for a while now: exorbitantly funded anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers capitalizing on declining access to reproductive care by styling themselves as the ‘replacement’—even as they actively endanger pregnant people.

Now we’re seeing that strategy come to fruition—at great cost to women—in one Idaho town. In 2023, Sandpoint lost its fourth and last labor and delivery ward—in part because OBGYNs feared criminal charges for doing their job under the state ban. (From August 2022 to December 2024, Idaho lost 35% of all OBGYNs.)

Now, CBS News has a frustrating new report on CPCs descending on Sandpoint like vultures amid the community’s maternal care crisis. The report focuses on a CPC called 7B, previously called Life Choices Pregnancy Center and Sandpoint Crisis Pregnancy Center. (It’s likely the group changed their name after terms like “pregnancy center” became so closely associated with the anti-abortion movement.) Per the report, “In a town with limited maternity care, 7B has been providing important resources to struggling low-income women.”

That line from CBS reporters is so frustrating, because let’s be clear: CPCs operate with one core purpose, and that’s to dissuade women from having abortions—no matter what lies that requires, or threats to the pregnant person’s health.

In several cases, CPCs have endangered women’s lives by intentionally or inadvertently failing to inform consumers about dangerous fetal conditions. At least one Texas woman could have died because a CPC neglected to inform her of her ectopic pregnancy; the group shrugged this off, essentially claiming to bear no responsibility, as they aren’t a health provider. (They said their ultrasounds are “for educational purposes only.”)

But it’s true: CPCs aren’t medical facilities—so how can they possibly address a state-wide crisis of real healthcare clinics shuttering under abortion bans? That 7B reports seeing more pregnant people now that OBGYNs across Idaho have shuttered isn’t an inspirational, feel-good story—it’s a recipe for disaster. As Andrea Swartzendruber, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Georgia College of Public Health, told CBS:

“Crisis pregnancy centers have, for years and years, capitalized on gaps in access to healthcare. In no way, shape, or form do crisis pregnancy centers have the infrastructure or ability or training to bridge those gaps.”

Despite all this, CPCs are estimated to have raked in $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025 alone. And just this month, the Trump administration rolled out MOMS.gov, a dystopian government website that directs prospective abortion seekers to a data collection website run by one of the country’s most notorious CPC organizations. This comes as anti-abortion states are increasingly passing legislation to shield CPCs from government regulation or any accountability.

The maternal care crisis in Sandpoint is, at its core, a reminder of how devastating Dobbs has been on a granular, local level. And local anti-abortion officials don’t care. At a January budget meeting, Bonner County commissioners, who set funding priorities for the local health district, argued against funding reproductive health services because one official said women’s health services and serving “female patients” (women account for 70% of the district’s clinical patients) are too “niche.”