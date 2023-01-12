In the states…

A Tennessee Republican has filed a bill that would make it illegal for counties or cities in the state from helping employees obtain an abortion, including through health plans or reimbursement for out-of-state travel. The legislation is in response to moves by pro-choice cities in anti-choice states (including Nashville) across the country that are passing ordinances to ban the criminalization of abortion and expand access in any legal way possible.

Idaho Republicans are trying something similar—they want to punish any city that says it won’t investigate abortion ‘crimes’ by making them ineligible to receive sales and use tax revenue. Rep. Bruce Skaug said, “If we allow cities to start sliding away from the laws that are felonies in the state, and say, ‘Well, we’re just not going to enforce those,’ then we’re going to end up like Portland or Seattle and the anarchy that has started to enter those cities.” Lol, okay.

Also in Idaho: Time to add to the ‘Shit Republicans Say’ list! State Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen, who is a “lifelong dairy farmer,” introduced himself to the House Agriculture Committee by saying, “I’ve milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows, so if you want some ideas on repro and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions.” Quite a fucking opener.

I told you yesterday about Nebraska Republicans pushing for a 6-week abortion ban, despite the fact that voters do not want further abortion restrictions in the state. Nebraska Public Radio has a bit more information on that, and some wise words from state Sen. Megan Hunt:

“A six week abortion ban is an abortion ban. It effectively bans abortion for everybody, because a lot of people don't even know they're pregnant until after six weeks. And we know that this is going to fall disproportionately on people of color, on low income Nebraskans, and on Nebraskans who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

Speaking of Republicans trying to push through abortion bans despite the clear wishes of voters: In Kansas, Attorney General Kris Kobach is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider their 2019 ruling that abortion access is a “fundamental” right. Kobach is arguing that because this decision was made before Roe was overturned, it should be revisited. (Reminder: Kansas voters just resoundingly defeated an anti-abortion ballot measure.) Republicans in the state are also trying to limit telehealth for abortion medication and increasing funding to deceptive (and downright immoral) crisis pregnancy centers.

In Florida, the state health agency sent a letter to pharmacies about the FDA rule that says they can now carry abortion medication, essentially revoking that right by telling them that only a doctor or hospital can provide abortion medication.

And some good news out of Maryland, where lawmakers want to pass a measure protecting patients and providers from out-of-state civil and criminal cases. Another bill in the state would ensure that colleges in the state have a plan to ensure that students have access to contraception and abortion medication.

Virginia Republicans want to count a fetus as a passenger in a car driving in a HOV lane—which sounds ridiculous but has serious implications:

Some more on the ridiculous/scary front: Missouri Democrat Rep. Eric Woods wants to ban the state and law enforcement from using private reproductive health data in their investigations after a 2019 investigation found that the health department in the state was tracking women’s periods. The state insists it was all a big misunderstanding, but Woods says, “Women are concerned that their data might be taken and used for some purpose against them. The bill is an attempt to preempt any future bad actions and protect women’s privacy.” Sounds about right!

And in Ohio, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost wants the state Supreme Court to lift an order blocking the enforcement of the state’s abortion ban, even though he argued just a few months ago that the justices lacked jurisdiction to make such a ruling. Desperate times, I guess!

Some better news out of Ohio: The political firm that helped bring home pro-choice wins for ballot measures in Kansas and Kentucky will now be helping the Ohio campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

In California, where we’ve seen amazing protections for abortion rights, a bit of frustration: The University of California’s health system is renewing contracts with outside hospitals and clinics—many of which have religious affiliations that could impact the kind of care patients would receive. In response, doctors and faculty are asking administrators to craft strong language that makes clear that they can give whatever treatment they deem appropriate—including abortions.

Quick hits:

In the nation…

Republicans haven’t wasted any time trying to pass federal legislation to restrict abortion access—or in one case, pass a bill against a procedure that doesn’t exist in an attempt to inflame emotions around abortion. The House passed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” which claims to protect babies who survive abortion from being killed by doctors. None of these words are things that ever happen. The bill is solely meant to make people believe that there are actual babies being born in the midst of an abortion and that doctors murder them. Never-mind that abortions at viability are incredibly rare and generally because of horrific, tragic circumstances—or that killing babies is already illegal. This is just about winning the rhetoric war. And I worry that they are.

Republicans also adopted a resolution condemning violence against anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and other groups—again, in a move to win a national messaging battle. They’ve been playing up instances of graffiti in an attempt to make it seems like anti-abortion groups are under attack. Meanwhile, abortion clinics have been under literal fire—from arson and shootings—for years.

That’s why I appreciated this op-ed from the chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood in Missouri, who made plain what this resolution was really about:

“We cannot be fooled by the latest, dangerous attempt from anti-abortion politicians to spread misinformation. This House resolution is not about safety–and it certainly is not about mine as an abortion provider. This is about a power dynamic that our country is all too familiar with–enabling abusers, erasing their victims and marginalizing those who are most harmed by these very systems. They are weaponizing power to control our bodies, lives and futures, which in and of itself is violence.”

And you’ve gotta love Rep. Ayanna Pressley taking on Republican bullshit:

Oh, and if you’re interested: Here are the House Democrats that supported Republicans’ anti-abortion legislation.

You can always count on former Vice President Mike Pence to be a constant state of denial. In an interview today, Pence said that any Republican running for office needs to be unequivocally anti-abortion: “What I saw in the last election was that men and women who clearly articulated their position on the sanctity of life did quite well in their election.”

What election was he watching? Pence also said that Republicans need to “stand without apology” against abortion but also “express compassion for women that are facing crisis pregnancies.” Crisis pregnancies is a new one—am curious what he means by that. But let’s be serious: Any pregnancy that is unwanted is a crisis.

Quick hits:

Listen up…

NPR has a quick and interesting segment on Muslim Americans and how they are negotiating their pro-choice beliefs with their faith; and public radio in Missouri looks at how Republicans in the state could further restrict abortion even though the state already has an abortion ban.

Keep an eye on…

Protests outside of pharmacies that dispense abortion medication. New York Magazine points out that this isn’t necessarily about getting big retail chains like CVS or Walgreens to reverse their decision around carrying the medication, but to “provide cover” easier for extremist pharmacists to deny women their prescriptions. The protests will also impact smaller pharmacies that may already be on the fence who will now have to think about whether they want to deal with protesters outside their doors.

You love to see it…

The fantastic organization Equity Forward has a new resource on crisis pregnancy centers where you can learn more about the deceptive practices of CPCs, as well as which ones in which states are getting what kind of funding. A true public service.