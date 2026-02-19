Abortion, Every Day

And when Texas Rep. Brent Money introduced equal protection legislation last year, he said the bill would reduce abortions through “the deterrence factor.”

Interesting as many of these “pro-life” folks who are also “pro-death penalty” claim deterrence as their reasoning for it. To be clear, there is no credible evidence that capital punishment deters murder more effectively than life imprisonment.

Three years ago, when Roe was overturned, we were told no one was coming for women. No one was talking about executing women. That was “fearmongering.” Now lawmakers are openly discussing homicide charges and the “deterrence factor.” That’s not a small shift. That’s the Overton window moving fast in real time. And let’s be honest about what “deterrence” means. It only works if the threat is credible. At some point, someone has to be prosecuted to prove the state isn’t bluffing. That’s how deterrence functions. So when politicians casually talk about capital punishment in this context, it’s not theoretical. It’s a signal that the debate has moved into punishment territory. That’s alarming. The fact that this is even being proposed through actual legislation and not whispered, not fringe blogged, but proposed by sitting lawmakers should unsettle everyone. We were told this wouldn’t happen. It’s happening.

