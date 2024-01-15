Bookmark the briefing livestream link now and find out more about the event below:

I’m opening up comments to all subscribers for this one!

In case you missed it: I’m going to be in Washington, DC this week, briefing Senate Democrats on what’s happening with abortion rights. I’ll be speaking alongside Dr. Austin Dennard, an OBGYN and patient plaintiff in Zurawski v. Texas, and Dr. Serina Floyd, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC. Sen. Patty Murray, who is co-hosting the briefing, will also say a few words.

You can read all the details here and in my announcement.

As I wrote last week, I’m incredibly honored to have been asked to speak—and it’s going to be really difficult to narrow down everything I want to say!

In addition to my remarks, there will be a long question and answer session with Senate Democrats and, I imagine, the chance to connect and chat informally with staffers and other folks who care about this issue and have the power to do something about it.

So tell me: What you would talk about if you were there? What you would want Senators to know?

Obviously, it’s not possible for me to relay all of your comments and concerns, but I can make sure that what I say is framed by what matters most to this community. It’s your support that made this opportunity possible, so I want to make sure I’m representing you as best I can!

