It’s been hard not to tell you all this until now, but the release just went out so I can share! I’m going to DC next week to brief Senate Democrats on what’s happening with abortion rights.

On Wednesday morning, I’ll be speaking alongside Dr. Austin Dennard, an OBGYN and patient plaintiff in Zurawski v. Texas, and Dr. Serina Floyd, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC. The briefing is hosted by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, Debbie Stabenow, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The remarks, along with questions from Senate Democrats and the press, will be live-streamed, and I’ll send out all the info about where you can watch in the next few days.

As you can imagine, I’m super honored to have been invited to talk about the work we’ve been doing here, and to lay out what I’ve learned since I started Abortion, Every Day. There is so much I want to say, and it really will be a challenge to narrow it all down. More than anything, I want to get across how all of the suffering we’ve seen since Roe was overturned was predictable and planned. Republicans are trying to run away from what they’ve done and it’s vital that we don’t let them.

The only reason I have this opportunity to share my work and thoughts is because of the support of Abortion, Every Day readers. There are tens of thousands of you who open the newsletter single day, share the work, and ensure that abortion rights stays top-of-mind in your own communities. Thank you. I hope I do you all proud.

I’ll be working on my testimony for the next few days, so there won’t be a regular report today, or “The Week in Abortion” tomorrow. But still keep an eye on your inbox: In the coming days, you’ll have an opportunity to share what you think is most important for me to tell the Senate Dems, and what you’d be most interested to ask them, as well. I’m going there to represent all of us, so I want to know what you think!

Thanks again to all of you for your support—and more from me soon. -Jessica