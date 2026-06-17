Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Dana Shilling's avatar
Dana Shilling
12h

Decades ago, I wrote an article with a Modest Proposal to solve the problem of abortion: simply remove embryos from people who don't want to be pregnant, and implant them into right-to-lifers. If they don't want to be pregnant, or don't have uteri? Too bad, it's time for them to walk the walk.

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Masha Ioveva's avatar
Masha Ioveva
11h

How sick do you have to be to come up with these schemes? It is so vile and it boggles the mind that someone is putting their energy into this rather than actually helping even a single child have easier access to nutrition, healthcare or any other vital resource.

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