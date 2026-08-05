Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Leslie McKinney's avatar
Leslie McKinney
12h

Thanks for clarifying all this - you are doing a great job!

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A. Hofferkamp's avatar
A. Hofferkamp
12h

I remember when Dirty Dancing came out. The idea of a botched abortion made me believe that everyone should have the right to have one if they needed one. We can't go back to the days of women using a coat hanger.

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