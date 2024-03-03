All Eyes on Alabama

We saw major backlash across the country this week over the Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos are “extrauterine children.” Republicans are in disarray over the ruling, which they know Americans overwhelmingly oppose.

In response to the decision, Senate Democrats introduced legislation to protect IVF—which Senate Republicans promptly blocked on the floor. We’ll have more on this story next week, but it’s just rich that Republicans like Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith blocked efforts to protect fertility treatments while saying in the same breath that she “support[s] the ability for mothers and fathers to have total access to IVF and bringing new life into the world.”

The fallout from the Alabama Supreme Court decision has also impacted legislation in other states. The public outrage forced Republicans in Florida, for example, to sideline one of their personhood pushes—a bill that would have allowed people to sue for the ‘wrongful death’ of a fetus.

Lawmakers in other states, like Idaho, have moved to protect IVF in their state after the decision. And in Georgia, Democrats are pushing legislation to protect both IVF and birth control. From Georgia Rep. Teri Anulewicz:

“We know that our reproductive rights are fragile. We know that IVF is on the chopping block, and we know that it is just a matter of time for contraception. It is not a question of if, but when.”

The activists behind an abortion rights ballot measure in Missouri also used the Alabama decision to point out that their proposed amendment would protect IVF access.

While Alabama lawmakers did bring forward new legislation they say would protect access to fertility treatments, the bill would expire in 2025 after the election. We also know, as Lynn Paltrow pointed out in her guest column on Friday, that IVF protections won’t stop fetal personhood efforts and pregnancy criminalization.

Paltrow—lawyer, activist, and the founder of Pregnancy Justice—wrote this week about how the IVF decision recognizes fetuses as separate legal persons, and therefore allows further criminalization:

[E]ven if the Alabama legislature somehow acts to protect IVF, the legal personification of fertilized eggs, embryos or fetuses will still remain the law. Our outrage needs to go beyond one ruling about IVF. We must loudly decry and oppose all of Alabama’s laws, rulings and prosecutorial practices that legally personify the unborn. We cannot and should not settle for justice only for some people, and allow others to face criminalization and dehumanization based on disingenuous and theological constructions of the term “child.”

Read Lynn Paltrow’s column below:

Path to a National Ban

The Alabama decision also has serious national implications. Law professor Mary Ziegler argued this week, for example, that the more states that adopt fetal personhood laws and rulings, the more likely the U.S. Supreme Court can say that fetal rights are a matter of history or tradition: “They’re going to say, ‘Well, look, there’s also all these states that hold this position.’”

And U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says there’s no question that Republicans will pass a national abortion if they take control come November: “The only question is how big and how bad—but it will be there.”

We also saw House and Senate Republicans urging the Supreme Court to set the stage for a national ban this week. Nearly 150 Republican lawmakers filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court this week reaffirming the Comstock Act as a way for the high court to ban access to the abortion pill across the country. (We’ll continue to report this out as we get closer to oral arguments for the case on March 26th.)

As you know, anti-abortion legislators and activists are very much counting on Comstock to enact a ‘back door ban’. It’s all part of a broader vision being established if Republicans gain control of Congress and the White House come November.

And while the nation has been keeping an eye on how Trump wants to ban abortion at 16 weeks, it’s important to remember that this is a distraction. Regardless of what happens with a national abortion ban, a Trump presidency would allow for that Comstock-enacted backdoor ban that would impact every single state.

The other thing to remember is that despite Republicans’ insistence that these 15- and 16-week national bans are a ‘middle ground’, they don’t have exceptions for nonviable pregnancies! If they were to become law, patients like Kate Cox would have to leave the country for care.

A Changing Landscape in Post-Roe Care

This week, we continued to see how reproductive healthcare is changing in a post-Roe world. On one hand, there’s been incredible organizing from abortion advocates to get medication abortion into the hands of patients across the country. The New York Times had a terrific piece recently about the doctors in shield states mailing pills to anti-choice states.

And new data from #WeCount finds that 16% of abortions in America are done via telehealth. The ability to get abortion medication online and through remote visits has become vital post-Roe, especially for those in rural areas or in states with abortion bans.

The #WeCount report also shows that despite state bans, the total number of abortions across the country has remained consistent. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t being denied care—we know they are. They’re just relying more on self-managing abortions.

Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, #WeCount co-chair and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, says that telehealth abortion is “a central pillar in the abortion care landscape.”

That’s exactly why the anti-abortion movement is so intent on killing access to the medication. In addition to the mifepristone case headed to SCOTUS, Abortion, Every Day has been raising the alarm on several state bills that seek to characterize dispensing abortion medication as ‘drug trafficking’.

Meanwhile, OBGYNs are continuing to leave anti-choice states—which is ramping up the maternity care crisis across the country. A new study in Idaho this week, for example, showed that 51 of 227 OBGYNs have left. That’s a loss of nearly 23%!

Researchers also found that only half of Idaho’s counties have a practicing obstetrician, that the state has lost two vital maternity wards, and that only two new OBGYNs have moved to the state to practice since Dobbs.

More in post-Roe care crisis news: Thanks to ProPublica’s deep dive into a Tennessee hospital abortion committee this week, we saw what abortion bans have done to reproductive healthcare inside hospitals.

ProPublica reported doctors sending urgent text messages to each other at all hours to sign off on emergency life-saving care, cases where they had to deny care despite serious illnesses, and even doctors who refuse to stick their necks out even a little for their patients: One doctor was reluctant to give a patient cancer treatment, and another told the committee, “We don’t agree with abortion, so we aren’t going to say she can have an abortion.” This was despite a patient having heart failure.

This crisis of care isn’t only happening in anti-choice states, of course. We also read this week how women in Washington are worried about losing reproductive health access because of hospital mergers increasing the number of religious health systems in the state. (Right now, nearly half of the hospital beds are in religiously affiliated institutions.)

Keep An Eye On: Anti-Choice Indoctrination in Schools

In January, Abortion, Every Day broke the story that a new spate of legislation across multiple states would force public schools to show an anti-abortion propaganda video. This week, bills moved forward in both West Virginia and Iowa that would mandate children watch a video from Live Action—a radical anti-abortion group known for making deceptive videos. (Kentucky is also considering a bill, and North Dakota passed their version last year.)

Read more about the legislation in our previous coverage, but if you want to know how radical these bills are, consider that Kentucky Republican Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo refused to support the state’s version because it contains “grossly inaccurate” information. His fellow Republicans also quashed his attempt to include language in the bill that would require any video shown to be scientifically accurate.

And while it’s great to see this legislative trend get more mainstream attention—the Associated Press picked up the story last week, and the Washington Post covered it this week—it’s distressing to see both-sidesism at play.

Jessica pointed out this week, for example, that the WaPost article doesn’t mention that Live Action is an extremist group known for making deceptive videos, or that the medical ‘experts’ behind the video are affiliated with designated hate groups. With the anti-abortion movement depending on mainstream media to sanitize their extremism, it’s more important than ever to make more than a passing reference to their bias.

Read more about this legislative trend:

Travel Bans

This week, Tennessee Republicans responded to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new ad campaign targeting the travel ban making its way through the state legislature. (The TV spot features a teen rape victim shackled to a hospital bed and unable to get the abortion care she wants.)

Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary, who sponsored the so-called ‘anti-trafficking’ bill, accused Newsom of “gaslighting,” calling this legislation “an important parental rights bill.”

Two important things to remember: Republicans are pushing heavily on the ‘parental rights’ rhetoric for these bills, hoping the language will be better received than language about abortion or travel bans. And these travel bans wouldn’t just make it illegal to help a teenager leave a state—but to give them any information about an out-of-state abortion clinic. That’s why the law passed in Idaho was blocked—it violates free speech rights.

We also saw Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey lay the groundwork for a possible travel ban by suing Planned Parenthood, claiming that the group helped minors leave the state without parental permission. (In keeping with this week’s focus on radical groups that create deceptive videos, Bailey is using a video from Project Veritas as evidence!)

Bailey says he’s bringing the lawsuit in order to “eradicate” Planned Parenthood, but we know it’s about more than that. Republicans have been using feigned protection of children as an excuse to ban travel for teens and criminalize the adults who help them. So what better way to pave the way for such a law than with false claims about Planned Parenthood aiding in the ‘trafficking’ of children?

War on Birth Control

A new poll this week found that the vast majority of voters believe birth control access is important—and that it’s at risk. The survey, conducted by Americans for Contraception, reports that 80% of voters say that protecting access to contraception is “deeply important” to them. They also found that 72% of Republicans also support birth control.

But here’s the important bit for Democrats as we speed towards November: 64% of voters were less likely to support Republican candidates when they were told how the legislators voted against the Right to Contraception Act. That means Democrats would do well to focus exactly on how the GOP wants to ban birth control.

Let’s Celebrate Some Good News

Let’s end this week on a bright note: Abortion, Every Day will have more on this tomorrow, but we couldn’t wait to share: Two national pharmacy chains will start dispensing abortion pills (with a prescription) this month. CVS will begin dispensing the medication in its pharmacies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in a few weeks, and Walgreens will in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois.