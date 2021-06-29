I know a lot of you have missed my OG newsletter Eat Me, so I figured why not add a little food content to All in Her Head! (The next few installments will be for everyone, then I’ll make them subscriber-only.)
WHAT I’M COOKING
This isn’t so much what I’m cooking as it is what I’m trying to cook. I’m sort of ashamed to say that I hadn’t cooked with tofu until a couple of weeks ago. I was always intimidated by it! But we’re trying to eat less meat and our new oven has an air fryer built into it, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to try some new shit out.
This recipe was an easy first one—and the flavor was great—but it definitely didn’t come out as crispy as I’d like. So if you have any tofu tips, please leave them in the comments. :)
WHAT I’M EATING
We were on the West Coast last week visiting my in-laws for the first time since the pandemic. I love Northern California so much—the weather! the food! the people!—and it was so amazing to be back. Naturally, we ate our faces off. Burritos in San Francisco, In-N-Out in Monterey, fried scallops in Bodega Bay. (You can check out my Insta stories for more.) But my favorite meal was definitely at Um.ma, a Korean BBQ place near the SF Botanical Gardens. Everything was incredible, from fried chicken to Kimchi fried rice. But the bulgogi was the clear winner. Sweet, a little spicy, and totally addictive. I’m going to try to replicate it tonight; I’ll let you know how it goes!
STEAL MY FOOD
This is probably the best family recipe I have—not only because it is so good, but because it is incredibly easy to make. It’s one of those things that you can throw together with minimal effort but people lose their minds when they taste it and can’t stop complimenting you. (My favorite kinds of dishes!) The recipe comes from my mom, who continues to be the best fucking cook alive.
Ingredients:
1lb of whole milk ricotta
2 8oz containers of cream cheese
1 16oz container of sour cream
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups of sugar
1 stick of butter
(Make sure all of the above ingredients are softened and not just-out-of-the-fridge)
1 tablespoon of vanilla
3 level tablespoons of flour
3 level tablespoons of cornstarch
Pinch of salt
Squeeze of lemon
You’ll also need a springform pan like this one—at least 9 inches.
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Put everything together in one big bowl and mix with a hand mixer, or use a standing mixer, and blend until as smooth as possible. (I told you it was easy!)
Once all the lumps are out, pour it into a buttered and floured pan. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, or until it’s getting golden on the top. Shut off the oven, but leave the cheesecake in there while it settles. At least two hours would be ideal. You can dust some powdered sugar on top if you’d like that extra oomph. Thank me later.
Steal My Food: Cheesecake
Steal My Food: Cheesecake
Steal My Food: Cheesecake
I know a lot of you have missed my OG newsletter Eat Me, so I figured why not add a little food content to All in Her Head! (The next few installments will be for everyone, then I’ll make them subscriber-only.)
WHAT I’M COOKING
This isn’t so much what I’m cooking as it is what I’m trying to cook. I’m sort of ashamed to say that I hadn’t cooked with tofu until a couple of weeks ago. I was always intimidated by it! But we’re trying to eat less meat and our new oven has an air fryer built into it, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to try some new shit out.
This recipe was an easy first one—and the flavor was great—but it definitely didn’t come out as crispy as I’d like. So if you have any tofu tips, please leave them in the comments. :)
WHAT I’M EATING
We were on the West Coast last week visiting my in-laws for the first time since the pandemic. I love Northern California so much—the weather! the food! the people!—and it was so amazing to be back. Naturally, we ate our faces off. Burritos in San Francisco, In-N-Out in Monterey, fried scallops in Bodega Bay. (You can check out my Insta stories for more.) But my favorite meal was definitely at Um.ma, a Korean BBQ place near the SF Botanical Gardens. Everything was incredible, from fried chicken to Kimchi fried rice. But the bulgogi was the clear winner. Sweet, a little spicy, and totally addictive. I’m going to try to replicate it tonight; I’ll let you know how it goes!
STEAL MY FOOD
This is probably the best family recipe I have—not only because it is so good, but because it is incredibly easy to make. It’s one of those things that you can throw together with minimal effort but people lose their minds when they taste it and can’t stop complimenting you. (My favorite kinds of dishes!) The recipe comes from my mom, who continues to be the best fucking cook alive.
Ingredients:
1lb of whole milk ricotta
2 8oz containers of cream cheese
1 16oz container of sour cream
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups of sugar
1 stick of butter
(Make sure all of the above ingredients are softened and not just-out-of-the-fridge)
1 tablespoon of vanilla
3 level tablespoons of flour
3 level tablespoons of cornstarch
Pinch of salt
Squeeze of lemon
You’ll also need a springform pan like this one—at least 9 inches.
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Put everything together in one big bowl and mix with a hand mixer, or use a standing mixer, and blend until as smooth as possible. (I told you it was easy!)
Once all the lumps are out, pour it into a buttered and floured pan. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, or until it’s getting golden on the top. Shut off the oven, but leave the cheesecake in there while it settles. At least two hours would be ideal. You can dust some powdered sugar on top if you’d like that extra oomph. Thank me later.