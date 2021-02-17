I find the calls to ‘not speak ill of the dead’ truly bizarre. Being accurate is not unethical. The real disservice to morality would be to whitewash Rush Limbaugh’s history.
As one of my favorite writers Ijeoma Oluo said, let’s “speak honestly of the dead.” The only thing I’m interested in honoring today is the truth.
So if you don’t have anything nice to say, feel free (within reason) to say it here.
Open Thread: Rush Limbaugh’s Legacy
Open Thread: Rush Limbaugh’s Legacy
Open Thread: Rush Limbaugh’s Legacy
I find the calls to ‘not speak ill of the dead’ truly bizarre. Being accurate is not unethical. The real disservice to morality would be to whitewash Rush Limbaugh’s history.
As one of my favorite writers Ijeoma Oluo said, let’s “speak honestly of the dead.” The only thing I’m interested in honoring today is the truth.
So if you don’t have anything nice to say, feel free (within reason) to say it here.