As lots of you know, I’m obsessed with Am I An Asshole? on Reddit and what it says about American sexism. This latest post - from a teenager concerned that she was too mean to a 50-something male co-worker who asked for her phone number (!!!) - got me pretty fired up.
I thought about all the times I was too nice because I was taught to be, and how in the world I can teach my 10-year old daughter to be…well, a little bit bitchier.
How did you unlearn niceness? Experiences and advice welcome in comments!
Open Thread: End Niceness
