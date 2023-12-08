Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
One Good Thing
jessica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
One Good Thing
Jessica Valenti
5 hrs ago
26
Share this post
One Good Thing
jessica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
83
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Abortion, Every Day
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
83 Comments
New First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
One Good Thing
jessica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
Writes Joe’s Substack
17 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
23 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
25 mins ago
·
edited 24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
30 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Lanette’s Substack
50 mins ago
·
edited 18 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
51 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Debbo’s Substack
57 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes slowdown medicine
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Ketzel’s Substack
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Stephanie’s Substack
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Nat's essays on politics and ab…
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Mugs’s Newsletter
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes How Project 2025 Will F*ck YOUR…
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Teddy Talks
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Mary’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Shoshanna’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Shoshanna’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
4 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Liked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
© 2023 Jessica Valenti
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
One Good Thing
One Good Thing
One Good Thing
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Abortion, Every Day
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
One Good Thing