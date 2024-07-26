Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
One Good Thing
jessica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
One Good Thing
Jessica Valenti
8 hrs ago
37
Share this post
One Good Thing
jessica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
140
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Abortion, Every Day
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
140 Comments
Newest first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
3 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
37 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
41 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
maureen’s Substack
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Dana’s Substack
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Stephanie’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Stephanie’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Danielle’s Substack
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
·
edited 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
So many books, so little time
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Cynthia’s Substack
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Robin’s Substack
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sticking the Landing with Jan M…
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
How Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR…
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
So many books, so little time
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Jessica Valenti
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
One Good Thing
One Good Thing
One Good Thing
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Abortion, Every Day
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial