Abortion, Every Day

Keep reading with a 7-day free trial

92 Comments
hiddenHow Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR… 24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden34 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden36 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden38 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenGemma Clark’s Substack 42 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden33 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hidden45 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden55 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden58 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenGrowing Hope 59 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJoe’s Substack 39 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden59 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden58 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden28 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSticking the Landing with Jan M… 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenTeddy Talks 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenLORI’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden25 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden18 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenLorraine’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Long Climb 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden28 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago·edited 58 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden26 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden27 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden30 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAngie’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden19 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAthena’s Substack 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenDana’s Substack 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenDana’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenCharlotte’s Substack 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden18 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
27 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden45 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMelissa’s Newsletter 3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
27 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
27 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
27 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJoe’s Substack 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
35 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenJoe’s Substack 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden58 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenJoe’s Substack 35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
36 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMarsha’s Substack 3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
36 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenDon’s Substack 3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
39 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs agoLiked by Jessica Valenti
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Jessica Valenti
36 mins agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenMary’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture