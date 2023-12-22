Yesterday, Abortion, Every Day recommended a few organizations to consider donating to this holiday season. Since then, Grace and I have heard from so many of you about other groups doing similarly fantastic work that could also use some love and attention.
Because there are so many organizations doing vital work—and since this is a community that’s incredibly tapped into what’s happening on the ground—we want to make space to highlight as many as we possibly can. So we’re turning it over to you!
Please share a group you love and think could use some funding. I’m taking down the paywall for the comment section so you don’t have to be a paid subscriber to make a recommendation.
We can’t wait to hear more about the organizations you admire and support!
Abortion pills are now available by mail in all 50 states thanks to the work of providers in shield law states, but they are often donating their time and the medicines (while taking on legal risk) so please help support them via the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine Access (ACT Access) (www.theactgroup.org). Check them out, and thanks for considering! :)
Not an org, but a book. Ejaculate Responsibly - A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion by Gabrielle Blair. Read it! You’re welcome!
Apiary practical support: helps groups that provide logistical assistance to people getting abortions https://apiaryps.org/
Check out DontBanEquality.com - hyper-focused on galvanizing Business to step up to protect workers and employees across the country and stop funding the insane lawmakers creating these draconian laws.
Lawyers for Good Government! In addition to our bodily autonomy policy work, we have created a free resource for providers and advocates (really anyone who needs it), where we update the state of abortion law in every US state and territory every single day. We have repeatedly received feedback-from ACOG, AMWA and other professional orgs— on how critical this policy hub is, but maintaining and growing it with a small staff is extremely time and resource intensive. L4gg.org/repro
Thank you for your incredible reporting in 2023!
Carolina Abortion Fund!
Please consider donating to our new reproductive health clinic in Northern Virginia. For now it is called Grace Reproductive Health but when we open our doors in June it will likely have a different name. Please click here for more information! https://www.gracerepro.org/team-3
Abortions Welcome! https://abortionswelcome.org/
Abortions Welcome is spiritual companion for folks at any stage of their abortion journey, but primarily for people managing their own abortions at home. The site was designed by a team from the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Faith in Women, a nonprofit in Mississippi organizing people of faith in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom. The Donate button is in the drop-down menu.
https://www.jewsforabortionaccess.org/the-fund--The National Council of Jewish Women's (NCJW) Jewish Fund for Abortion Access funds the National Abortion Federation (NAF), which operates the largest abortion hotline in the country and provides funds for abortion care and travel.
The Center for WorkLife Law supports folks who are facing harassment or discrimination at work and school because of having abortions. No one should get fired for having an abortion or kicked out of school because they need to take time off to get care! Though our free legal helplines we answer abortion seekers' questions about getting time off from work or school, and fight back when folks are penalized. Workers can get help here (https://pregnantatwork.org/gethelp/) and students here (https://thepregnantscholar.org/contactus/)
Thank you, once again, for all you do, Jessica!
Hi all, & thank you for ALL your work Ms. Valenti
I'm one of three lawyers trained to represent minors seeking abortions in Maricopa County, AZ. It's all pro bono, and we often end up supporting the young people beyond the hearing too. So if anyone's inclined to support (thank you SO much!), you can buy a shirt https://www.bonfire.com/a-in-arizona-stands-for-abortion/
or donate on my website mkzjoybrennan.com
Happy holidays <3
Yellowhammer Fund in Alabama - doing God's work! https://www.yellowhammerfund.org/
I love all of this and the work you ALL do! This thread gives me hope! One helpful thing about not attending church means that the tithe I would give to them can instead go to several different abortion funds. I had a great time on Giving Tuesday donating to causes I believe in. I am also having a great time learning about all of these amazing organizations doing the important work! I personally give monthly to my local Planned Parenthood, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley. One of the midwives I work with is the director of this clinic and I also volunteer here. Although abortion is legal in California, we have seen many out of state patients coming here to access care. As you know they require money for travel, food and accommodations while they are here, so every little bit helps. Btw, I am drinking coffee out of my Abortion 2024 mug while I am writing this!
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-pasadena-san-gabriel-valley
Passing this along: The Oregon Health and Science University Abortion Care & Training Fund!
They have full slate of trainees from restrictive states/programs this year and will be opening the application process for the next academic year soon (it takes time to overcome some of the hurdles these trainees are facing to get here). These trainees are so passionate and dedicated in their path to seek training – our last trainee was denied her salary and benefits from her home institution because she was rotating with us for abortion training. I know I couldn’t go without my salary during training (or now, in fact) and through your generosity and others – we were able to cover her travel expenses and her salary! We also have supported awareness raising, debriefs, and trainings for our staff and community providers specific to abortion care. Additionally, we have covered small out of pocket costs ($25-125) that would delay care – like medical abortion medications – and would mean someone not having sufficient funds to eat or pay for gas to get to work, etc (unfortunately we haven’t accrued the amount of money we would need to cover larger expenses but luckily we are able to support patients through the amazing justice funds available).
How to give? Go to the OHSU Foundation website link: https://ohsufoundation.org/reproductive-health/
The Palmetto State Abortion Fund has been helping us in the fight to save the Greenville Women's Clinic, the only indie clinic in SC, as well as helping people get the healthcare that they need in South Carolina: https://palmettostateabortionfund.com/. They have been integral in helping to expand abortion rights and access in the Southeast and don't receive anywhere near enough credit!
https://abortioncarenetwork.org/cnc2023/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email. This is a Network of independent (free-standing) abortion clinics that actually provide most of the abortions (it could be most of the surgical abortions) done in the United States.
https://www.kentuckyhealthjusticenetwork.org/what-we-do.html
The Kentucky Health Justice Network provides assistance with both abortion services and trans healthcare in my state that has passed legislation prohibiting both. The only independent clinic in the state that provided surgical abortions (which was in my city) has closed its doors and the building went up for sale. We do have Planned Parenthood and they are still providing the services it's legal for them to provide. It's a real mess here and while Protect Kentucky Access successfully prevented the passing of the addition of an amendment enshrining pro-life policies into our state constitution by a huge volunteer effort, it's pretty obviously been a really frightening few years. We reelected our Democratic governor but he can still be vetoed by the Republican controlled state legislature and they are across the board nuts.
Sorry if it’s been mentioned—The National Abortion Federation. https://prochoice.org/ (sorry if that’s not a link—I don’t known how to make it one) trains providers but also provides services for patients including a hotline and funds.
I’d also like to shout out the Buckle Bunnies Fund. They’re one of a few that I set up recurring donations to. They are a Texas based abortion fund that could use more financial support. www.bucklebunnies.org
National Council of Jewish Women San Francisco (NCJW SF) is a grassroots advocacy and education organization working to protect the rights and the safety of women, children, and families from all backgrounds. NCJW SF regularly hosts post-abortion care package making events. During these events, volunteers gather to create care packages which are then donated to local abortion clinics. These clinics give the care packages to their patients. The packages contain comforting and necessary items such as chocolates and candies, maxi pads, instant hot packs, tea bags, and personal notes of support. Read more about the efforts here: https://ncjwsf.org/fighting-for-reproductive-freedom/ and donate to support this initiative by clicking here: https://ncjwsf.org/donate/.
Freedom Fund, a part of the National Network of Abortion Funds, is helping people needing an abortion in rural Wisconsin! https://staging.abortionfunds.org/fund/freedom-fund/
The Yellowhammer Fund: https://www.yellowhammerfund.org/ Fighting the good fight down here in the South. Also the West Alabama Women's Center: https://alreprohealth.com/ They're still here and helping our community.
The Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (www.theACTgroup.org) has been working to pass shield laws and helping clinicians get started up to have telemedicine practices to get pills to people in the restricted states. The clinicians they have been working with have sent thousands of pills a month into states like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and really all 50 states for whatever people can pay.
Indigenous Women Rising helps Indigenous folks access abortion care, menstrual hygiene, and midwifery. They are the only abortion fund for and by Indigenous folks in the U.S. and often short on funding! https://www.iwrising.org/
A few of my other favorites:
Elevated Access provides flights for people to access abortion and gender affirming care: https://www.elevatedaccess.org/donate
Right By You provides know your rights information for Missouri youth seeking reproductive healthcare: https://www.rightbyyou.org/
Northwest Abortion Access Fund does funding an practical support for folks traveling to, from, or within Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska: https://nwaafund.org/
Cascades Abortion Support Collective offers practical and emotional support to abortion seekers in Oregon: https://www.cascadesabortionsupport.org/
Missouri Abortion Fund covers procedure costs for Missourians seeking abortion care: https://mofund.org/
Midwest Access Coalition does practical support for folks traveling to, from, or within the midwest for abortion care. https://www.midwestaccesscoalition.org/
Abortion Action Missouri is working on legislative advocacy for reproductive freedom and the state and local level across Missouri and runs escort programs at clinics in the Illionis part of the St. Louis region
Elevated Access! EA is a non-profit organization that enables people to access healthcare by providing flights on private planes at no cost. Our volunteer pilot network transports clients seeking abortion or gender-affirming care across the United States. EA has continuously completed flight missions to help those in need seek abortions, but our demand continues to rise exponentially. Please consider joining our growing community of volunteers, donors, and supporters!
I want to shout out Amplify GA Collaborative and all of their partner orgs. Amplify brings together repro justice groups in Georgia to expand and protect abortion access in Georgia. Among other things, they are currently laying the groundwork for a Reproductive Freedom Act in Georgia through legislative advocacy and public education and engagement. You can learn more about Amplify and any of their partner orgs at https://amplify-ga.org/
OARS could really use your support! https://secure.actblue.com/donate/oars
Health Connected (health-connected.org). They offer comprehensive sexual education to young people in education and alternative settings (foster, correctional, all abilities, and group home settings). They are the leader in compliance with the California Healthy Youth Act and do an amazing job both in helping young people prevent pregnancy and STIs but also advocate for themselves, respect others, and ensure healthy relationships. Just as abortion is under attack, so is sex ed. And yet it’s one of the best ways to avoid the need for abortion.
Consider NYAAF: The New York Abortion Access Fund. www.nyaaf.org, which supports NYS residents and those coming to NYS for abortion care. It's so insane that people from FL, GA, SC, TX and other states must travel to NYS to get the care they should have in their own home state. NYAAF's work is only possible by the generosity of many of the partner-organizations you have listed in other states that help their residents get to NYS. So I give and I'm a hotline volunteer for them, too.
Shouting out our Tennessee Repro Advocates here (also forgiveness if I inadvertently leave an org off): Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi's Patient Navigation Fund (helps with travel costs and abortion access) https://donate.pptnm.org/patient-fund.php
Mountain Access Brigade (same & abortion doula services) https://mountainaccessbrigade.org
ARC - Southeast (ditto but for TN, MS, AL, GA, SC, and FL) https://arc-southeast.org/
Sister Reach (repro justice) https://www.sisterreach-tn.org/
Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood (c4 advocacy, policy and political repro work) https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/tennessee-advocates-planned-parenthood
DC Abortion Fund - https://dcabortionfund.org/
Arkansas Abortion Support Network! https://www.arabortionsupport.org/donate
We're the state's only abortion fund! We spent over $200k in support this year, and hired on our first employees, so we need all the support we can get. <3 We opened our Y.O.U (Your Options Understood) Center, an Abortion & Pregnancy Resource center, in Little Rock after Roe fell as well, where we hand out free emergency contraception, condoms, and pregnancy tests. We also counsel people on all their options- including out of state abortion appointments, adoption, and parenting.
We also have a bonfire store if you wanna support us that way! https://www.bonfire.com/store/aasn/
Looking more broadly than orgs that focus on reproductive rights, I’d highly recommend Movement Voter Project. www.movement.vote. They support over 400 grassroots groups in communities of color and youth in key battleground states and districts to get out the vote, and help voters understand the importance of voting for candidates who reflect their values up and down the ballot. Presidents matter in the fight for reproductive freedom, but so do state AGs, state judges, state legislators, and Congress. MVP was part of the ground game in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election and the abortion rights ballot initiatives Kansas and Ohio, making sure voters were galvanized in those off-cycle elections. If you’d like to get involved, let me know!
The Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project (The MAP). The MAP serves abortion seekers in all 50 states who are 11 weeks pregnant or less at initial contact; the pills arrive within 2-5 days. We are able to offer this service because of the Massachusetts Shield Law. The MAP costs $250 but we use a pay as much as you can fee structure. Since our launch on September 28, 2023, The MAP has provided care to over 700 abortion seekers, almost all of whom were in states with bans or severe restrictions. https://www.cambridgereproductivehealthconsultants.org/map
Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire! https://www.reprofund.org/
We've funded over $400,000 in abortion care in NH and across 35 other states + practical support including volunteer drivers, flights, hotels, and doula support! This year we'll be working to expand access in NH's North Country and fighting off attacks from the GOP (including a 15-day abortion ban that one of the co-sponsors literally did not even read: https://www.wmur.com/article/new-hampshire-kristine-perez-15-day-abortion-ban/46065704)
JustChoice . We offer all options counseling and support locating your closest clinic and fund. We support people in navigating abortion care. We are one of the only pro abortion adoption agencies in the country and we also support pregnant people in their choice to parent with relational and financial support.
Whole Women's Health!
happy holidays, everyone. we're one hell of a community...
🌲🌲🌲😎
happy holidays, everyone...
Lift Louisiana works to build a better Louisiana for women, girls, and gender expansive people by advocating for reproductive health, rights and justice. https://www.liftlouisiana.org/
Yellowhammer Fund, for sure. Been donating to them for years. https://www.yellowhammerfund.org/mission-vision-and-values/
I know it was mentioned yesterday, but I love Medical Student's For Choice https://msfc.org/about-us/giving-to-msfc/. I run my medical school's chapter (in a state with abortion bans) and the national org really is helpful. They'll send supplies so we can do workshops, give us funding, and host virtual and in person events for additional training
In the PNW: https://nwaafund.org/
Florida Access Network - a statewide abortion fund. They also make educational content online and do amazing advocacy work in south Florida.
Thanks!!!! Tampa Bay Abortion Fund!! We’ve spent almost $650,000 on abortion appointments and practical support so far this year! We have a year-end fundraiser at https://donorbox.org/tbaf2023 … thank youuuuu!!!!
Amplify Georgia Collaborative, Feminist Women's Health Center, Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Women's Center Atlanta, GA, SPARK Reproductive Justice NOW, Atlanta, GA
Palmetto State Abortion Fund in South Carolina. www.linktr.ee/psabortionfund
Prochoicemajority.org - we sell beaded “choice” bracelets and donate profits to charities and PACs fighting for reproductive rights. We’ve donated more than $60,000 so far, all recipients and amounts listed on our website. And, Clare V. is carrying our bracelets online and in their stores now … so shop us there too!!
If you're interested in supprting a woman-founded startup, at Untangle Money, we are putting a financial plan into the hands of everyday women around the globe.
Why? Because, financial plans are the best decision-making tool that humans have to build wealth. We want to close the gender-wealth gap. In 2020, in the US, for every dollar a man has in net worth, women have just 32 cents (down from 36 cents in 2010). We believe this erosion in women's wealth is a big component of women losing their human reproductive rights.
You can support us by:
1. Introduce Untangle Money to your employer so we can help the women at the firm with their financial stress.
2. Follow us on socials and share our social media posts.
3. Invest in us so we can automate and market our solution. Connect with me through our website: www.untangle.money
Our aim is to be so successful, that the titans of the finance industry change the way they work with women. We're changing the world ladies!
