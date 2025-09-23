Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Ludi's avatar
Celia Ludi
1h

I am sick of men who are howling and whining about fascism because their rights are threatened, but who are perfectly willing to give up our rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison Parker's avatar
Alison Parker
2hEdited

Ezra Klein can bite me. For a million reasons, but especially this one.

Also, uggghhhhh 40 days for life. Years and years ago, I was a PP escort in San Francisco, and while during the rest of the year we didn't usually get a ton of protestors and the ones who did show up were typically on the more chill side, we'd get an INFLUX of nutbags during the 40 days shit and it was aggravating as hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture