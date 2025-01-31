Download CDC Guidelines Removed By The Trump Admin

The Trump administration is scrubbing the Centers for Disease Control’s website of documents on reproductive rights issues, sexual health, intimate partner violence, and more. We’re saving them.

Abortion, Every Day will publish and host these vital documents for as long as necessary. To share deleted documents with Abortion, Every Day, email tips@abortioneveryday.com.

CDC Medical Eligibility for Birth Control

The 2024 U.S. Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use (U.S. MEC) comprises recommendations for the use of specific contraceptive methods by persons who have certain characteristics or medical conditions. These recommendations for health care providers were updated by CDC after review of the scientific evidence and a meeting with national experts in Atlanta, Georgia, during January 25–27, 2023.

U.S. Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use, 2024 1.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CDC Birth Control Chart

Summary Chart of U.S. Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use 618KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CDC Contraceptive Guidance

The 2024 U.S. Selected Practice Recommendations for Contraceptive Use (U.S. SPR) addresses a selected group of common, yet sometimes complex, issues regarding initiation and use of specific contraceptive methods.

CDC Guidelines for PrEP

Clinical Guidance for PrEP, the use of antiretroviral medication to prevent HIV.

HIV Nexus: Clinical Guidance for PrEP 20.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CDC National Partner Violence Survey

The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey 1010KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stay tuned. More documents will be added as we track them down.