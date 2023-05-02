In the States
Ohio Republicans are still pushing their $20 million dollar special election in August—an attempt to stop a pro-choice ballot measure from undoing the state’s (currently blocked) abortion ban. Collin Marozzi, deputy policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, says, “We know that the whole August special election move, that’s about abortion. That’s about kneecapping the reproductive rights amendment for November.” As a reminder: Republicans in the state are trying to raise the ballot measure standard to require 60% of the vote as opposed to a simple majority, a move that is explicitly about stopping citizens from making their voices heard on abortion.
The good news is that despite conservative lawmakers’ efforts, they are hitting some speed bumps: Today, two House committees failed to act on the legislation that would allow for the special election to take place. Their final deadline to make it happen is May 10. Fingers and toes crossed.
Also in Ohio, three physicians write in the The Columbus Dispatch about what an abortion ban means not just for women in the state—but for medically fragile infants and hospitals’ ability to care for them: They estimate that if the state’s ban goes into effect, NICU admissions in the state would increase by 2,000 infants per year. The doctors write that the increase would overwhelm an already-overtaxed system, and lead to supply and staff shortages that will reduce the level of care for all infants in the state. Most horrible of all, “if the ban is reinstated, the state government will take control and force families to bring children into the world, only to watch them suffer and die.”
This week, Abortion, Every Day will launch a series about the anti-choice movement’s attack on data and science. To support more in-depth investigations at the newsletter, sign up for a paid subscription:
In Texas, where a man has sued three of his ex-wife’s friends for allegedly helping her to obtain an abortion, two of those women are counter-suing. (Good for them.) Their lawsuit argues that Marcus Silva knew that his then-wife was getting abortion medication after looking through her text messages. From the lawsuit:
“Rather than talking with [his ex-wife] about what he found or disposing of the pill, Silva took photos of the texts and surreptitiously put the pill back…He wasn’t interested in stopping her from terminating a possible pregnancy. Instead, he wanted to obtain evidence he could use against her if she refused to stay under his control, which is precisely what he tried to do.”
And, of course, that was always the point—power and control. Which is what makes Texas’s abortion law so incredibly fucked up: It’s not enough that the state has banned abortion and put people’s lives at risk, they’re also enabling abusers in the state to use the law as a way to punish the women in their lives.
You may remember that Montana recently passed legislation to make it harder for abortion patients to get Medicaid reimbursements; the law requires doctors to provide documentation beforehand ‘proving’ that the abortion is medically-necessary. I’m glad to say that after the law was challenged by abortion providers in the state, along with the ACLU of Montana and the Center for Reproductive Rights, a judge has issued a temporary block on the law. The organizations that brought the suit released a joint statement expressing their relief and noting, “it shouldn’t matter what zip code you live in, how much money you make, or what insurance you use—everyone deserves access to the full range of reproductive health care services.”
PBS NewsHour did a segment on the crisis in Idaho, where OBGYNs are leaving en masse and hospitals are closing their maternity wards because of the state’s abortion ban. It’s heart-breaking to listen to doctors talk about having to leave their homes, and what it was like to give care to patients knowing that they were risking prison-time. Dr. Amelia Huntsberger, one of the physicians who left Idaho, said “Do I wait until she bleeds out? Do I wait until we do CPR? When is it that I can intervene?”
The part that really made me me want to throw something, though, was listening to Republican Rep. Mark Sauter. When asked if he thought about abortion as it related to women’s health, he just shook his head ‘no’. “It’s like anything, you get exposed to something all of a sudden and you go, ‘wow, there’s a different way to look at this.’” (Sauter now supports legislation that allows doctors to provide health-saving abortions, but other Republicans shut that bill down. Too little, too late.) Watch the segment, which is excellent, below:
I think we have a new entry for the ‘stupid shit Republicans say’ files: In Colorado, state Rep. Richard Holtorf gave a radio interview where he accused Democrats of trying to make the state into an “abortion tourism” destination:
“So now people are going to be able to drive to Colorado and get an abortion. In fact, they can drive up to the ski resort, go skiing for a week, and then on the way home they can get their abortion.”
If you need a palate-cleanser after that bullshit, take the time to read this op-ed from Michelle Colon, founder of SHERo (Sisters Helping Every Woman Rise and Organize) Mississippi. Colon lays out how the attacks on abortion rights are part of a broader, interconnected effort to maintain power and control over marginalized communities:
“So-called ‘pro-lif'e’ and ‘pro-family’ elected leaders in Mississippi have done almost nothing to protect Mississippians’ lives or their families. They have refused to or shown little interest in supporting policies that can really help people take care of their families, like making childcare more affordable, ensuring women receive equal pay for equal work, protecting access to safe drinking water for families in Jackson or supporting rural hospitals and healthcare clinics.”
Whew.
Quick hits:
Governors in Indiana and New York both signed laws increasing access to birth control by allowing pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraception;
Pro-choice groups filed a brief urging New Mexico’s Supreme Court to strike down the local ordinances banning abortion in spite of state law;
Salon on the horrors of North Dakota’s recently-signed abortion ban;
And some more information on the way Washington’s new abortion rights law protects patients’ privacy.
In the Nation
Can someone please explain to me why the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ (ACOG)—an organization that as staunchly support abortion rights for years—has given over a million dollars to anti-choice politicians over the last ten years? Because I am really struggling here.
A new study shows that out of the nearly 300 federal legislations that the group’s political action committee donated to, 39.5% worked to end abortion access in the country. Researchers say, “ACOG may be undermining its stated commitment to abortion access and patient autonomy by supporting legislators whose agendas run contrary to the priorities of [the organization].” I’d say so! When questioned about the donations by TIME, ACOG responded with pretty mealy-mouthed statement about considering “many factors when evaluating candidates.” Disappointing.
In the wake of a federal investigation into two hospitals who denied a Missouri woman abortion care, doctors in anti-abortion states are struggling with how to proceed. Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University, told Axios, “You could lose your hospital privileges if you fail to follow federal law and you could lose your license if you fail to follow state law,” said Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University. Dahlia Lithwick was on MSNBC talking about the investigation, as well, and (as always) is definitely worth listening to.
OBGYN and director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, Dr. Daniel Grossman, writes in the Los Angeles Times that we need to “free the pill”:
“From a medical perspective, this is a ‘no-brainer.’ Birth control pills should be available without a prescription for people of all ages. It makes no sense for healthcare providers to hold people’s birth control hostage in the clinic, forcing patients to be seen in person before giving them a prescription for the contraceptive they need.”
Obviously, increased access to contraception is more important ever in a post-Roe world. And while we’re seeing some Republicans support legislation to allow for over-the-counter birth control, we know that their long-term goal is to restrict (and perhaps eradicate) access.
I also really liked this piece from Kelcie Moseley-Morris about how difficult it is for women to find mental health support after an abortion that isn’t anti-choice bullshit. Because while we know that the vast majority of women don’t regret having an abortion (and that the overwhelming feeling the report is relief), there are negative impacts associated with the stigma around abortion:
“[A] national study of more than 4,000 abortion patients in the U.S. published in 2020 showed nearly two-thirds thought people would look down on them if they knew they had an abortion, and that perceived stigma was associated with higher odds of experiencing psychological distress years later.
That stigma may be increasingly heightened in today’s environment and affect someone’s mental health, [Texas Woman’s University researcher Debra] Mollen said.”
I was also glad to see Exhale Pro-Voice get a shout-out in the article, a group that’s been doing great nonjudgmental work around abortion and mental health for a long time. One of the (many) awful things that have come out of this post-Roe moment is the feeling that we can’t have nuanced, complicated conversations about abortion. This is a good reminder that we can.
Quick hits:
MSNBC on the new Gallup poll reporting that nearly three-quarters of college students say their state’s abortion laws will impact their decision to stay enrolled or attend school elsewhere;
Tessa Stuart at Rolling Stone looks at how the next battle in the war on women: ending no-fault divorce;
Rewire interviewed abortion doula Hannah Matthews about her new book You or Someone You Love;
And Hey Jane just became the first telemedicine company providing abortion medication to accept insurance.
Care Denied
An Alabama woman was denied an abortion despite her fetus having little chance of survival. Kelly Shannon told ABC News that her doctor called her with the news that while one committee approved the abortion, a second higher-level committee denied the procedure.
“I was sitting in my car talking to her and I couldn't form words. I just sat there and sobbed,” she said. Shannon believes that part of the reason that her abortion was denied was that the state district attorney was doing television rounds at the time, “actively talking about pursuing convictions for anybody in performing abortions.” Shannon ended up going to Virginia for the abortion, where she was given a bill for over $2,000.
When ABC News asked the University of Alabama hospital about why they refused to perform an abortion despite the fetus’ fatal conditions, they replied with a statement reading, “UAB does not perform elective abortions. We provide care to women who present to us in need of pregnancy-related care within the law.” Honestly, the fucking nerve.
You Love to See It
If you’re looking for a gift for a Mother’s Day gift, check out the new merch at Pregnancy Justice (which does incredible work)—just love it. You can support the organization and get your gift-shopping done here. I mean, who wouldn’t want this mug??
Yay for Oregon!
By Amelia Templeton (OPB)
May 2, 2023 9:45 a.m.
Oregon legislators spent hours Monday debating House Bill 2002, a polarizing package involving abortion and gender-affirming health care, before ultimately voting it through to the state Senate.
Republicans fought, stalled and objected. But majority Democrats in the Oregon House waited them out, and late Monday ended up passing, by a vote of 36-23, a broad reproductive health care bill.
House Bill 2002 would require Medicaid and private insurers to cover more procedures under the umbrella of gender-affirming care, and would allow minors of any age to get an abortion without needing to notify a parent, among other policies.
It now goes to the Oregon Senate, where Democrats also have a large majority over Republicans.
HB 2002 was crafted by Democrats following the Supreme Court decision last summer overturning Roe vs. Wade and in response to a push by Republican legislators in other states to pass limits on gender-affirming care for youth.
Oregon already has among the most liberal laws in the country with regards to abortion and some of the nation’s strongest legal protections for LGBTQ+ civil liberties.
State law allows for abortions with no restrictions. It also requires state Medicaid and most private medical insurers to cover abortions and some gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and some surgeries.
Democrats framed the bill as an effort to protect patients’ privacy rights, close gaps in insurance coverage, and increase access to abortion and gender-affirming care in rural parts of the state.
The bill would expand the scope of care Medicaid and private insurance is required to cover in Oregon to include laser hair removal and facial feminization surgery.
Related: From cosmetic to critical: Oregon, other states work to boost trans health coverage
It would also protect health care providers who perform abortions or gender-affirming care from legal repercussions.
“We need to make sure here in Oregon that our law is absolutely clear, so that our providers can provide care in every unique scenario,” said Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who carried the bill.
Republicans said the omnibus bill does too much, hasn’t received proper scrutiny and would undermine parents’ rights in sensitive medical decisions.
“This is a parental rights issue and a process issue,” said House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville. “This is Oregon effectively telling you the government understands the needs of your child better than you do.”
Republicans also argued that there hasn’t been a transparent accounting of the full cost of the bill. In a fiscal impact statement prepared in March, the Oregon Health Authority could not come up with an estimate of how much HB 2002 would cost the state’s Medicaid program, but said it could increase the number of procedures that are covered rather than denied on the basis that they are cosmetic.
Republicans attempted multiple procedural moves to delay the vote, challenging whether the summary of the bill met legal standards for clarity and attempting to refer HB 2002 to other committees for debate. Those moves ultimately failed, with the bill finally going to a vote late Monday night. The bill also addresses the limited number of abortion and gender care providers outside the Willamette Valley, an issue that intensified after Idaho’s abortion bans took effect, closing clinics in Boise that were the closest option for some patients in Eastern Oregon.
HB 2002 would create a pilot project to deploy two mobile health clinics to provide abortion, gender-affirming care, and other reproductive health services in rural areas. And it requires student health centers to provide enrolled students with access to emergency contraception and medication abortion.
Republicans, many of whom represent rural districts, oppose the pilot project. They called it another example of Portlanders trying to dictate policy to rural communities without listening to them.
“These Oregonians do not want more of their taxpayer dollars going to something they fundamentally disagree with,” said Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville. “Ask them how they feel about a mobile abortion truck parked in their neighborhoods.”
The bill also targets abortion clinic protesters by making it a crime to block people who are trying to enter a health care facility or by making noise or phone calls that interfere with facility operations.
Some of the most heated and emotional objections from Republicans came over the bill’s language that would give minors under 15 the right to access reproductive health care information and services, including abortion, without needing parental consent.
HB 2002 would also limit the situations in which a medical provider can disclose to a parent that their child has had an abortion or sought other reproductive health care, if the child objects to that disclosure.
In Oregon, state law already allows minors 15 years and up to consent to their own medical care. The state does not have any statutes currently on the books regarding parental notification or consent specifically for abortions.
Republicans have used the hypothetical case of a 10-year-old girl getting an abortion without notifying her parents, which would be legal under HB 2002.
They argued that the bill would undermine parents’ rights in sensitive medical decisions, and could keep parents in the dark in a situation in which their child had been the victim of rape and abuse.
Rep. Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, disclosed her history as a survivor of child abuse while urging her colleagues to oppose the bill and indefinitely postpone voting on it.
Morgan said that while she was never personally pressured to get an abortion, she was intimidated by her abuser to remain silent about her experience. She fears the bill will make it easier for a pregnancy of a child under 15 to be hidden from their parents, allowing abuse to continue.
“I was not empowered or equipped to handle the situation on my own,” Morgan said.
Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Beaverton, invoked her experience as a pediatrician in defending the limits to parental notification in the bill and in current state law.
Reynolds said the standard of care pediatricians follow is to involve parents in child’s care, except in exceptional circumstances.
“This is only in the infrequent and heartbreaking circumstances when the parents are not the safe adults in that young person’s life,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also noted that health care providers are mandatory reporters of child abuse.
“If a 10-year-old is pregnant, a horrific act and crime has taken place,” she said. “I would tend to that child and then I would call law enforcement and child welfare.”
While no lawmakers cited it, research suggests that a majority of minors involve their parents in the decision to seek an abortion, whether or not they are legally required to.
Lauren Ralph is an epidemiologist with the University of California, San Francisco, whose research focuses on young people’s access to abortion.
Ralph said a handful of studies, including her own research in Illinois, have looked at the issue of parental notification and found relatively consistent results.
Ralph said in states with no parental notification requirement, about two-thirds of minors seeking abortions voluntarily involve their parents in the decision, most often their moms. Between 80% and 90% involve some adult — a parent, relative, teacher, counselor or member of their religious community, according to Ralph.
In her research, younger minors were much more likely to involve their parents, with over 90% of 14- and 15-year-olds involving a parent in their decision voluntarily, and the percentage falling among 16- and 17-year-olds.
From NYTimes, 9:33pm EST: Judge Allows Abortion Clinics to Remain Open in Utah for Now
"The judge temporarily blocked a new law [that] would have required the procedure be performed in hospitals, and effectively restricted access across the state, clinic operators say."