Abortion, Every Day (4.24.23)

In the States

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has shown no signs of stopping her war on birth control. Bird stopped funding the program that ensured emergency contraception was covered for rape victims in the state—and is standing by the decision even after it’s been revealed that the majority of victims served by the funding are children who had been raped. Right now, there are 67 reimbursement claims on hold as a result of Bird’s policy, with thousands at risk. (In one recent year, more than 3,000 children received funding for their care.)

New data out of South Carolina shows that out-of-state patients account for half of the abortions in the state. The statistic highlights just how difficult it is to get care in the South—something that’s only going to get worse once the Florida ban takes effect, and if North Carolina is successful in passing the 12-week ban being pushed by Republicans.

In response to the data, Republican House Majority Leader Davey Hiott bemoaned the state becoming “a destination point for abortions.” Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, called Hiott’s comments obscene: “They make it sound like it’s a trip to Disney World. These people are not coming for a vacation.”

Just as a reminder: South Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the state’s 6-week ban was unconstitutional, so abortion is currently legal until 20 weeks. However, Republicans are trying to pass a new ban that they hope will withstand legal scrutiny. (You probably also remember that some lawmakers even want to make abortion punishable by the death penalty.)

In the wake of North Carolina Republicans announcing they’re moving ahead with a 12-week abortion ban, two OBGYNs have written an op-ed in The Charlotte Observer warning of the dire consequences of such a law. Drs. Beverly Gray and Jonas Swartz ask readers to trust the scientific community and the 1300 medical professionals in the state who signed onto a letter supporting abortion access:

“If you don’t trust doctors, trust your fellow North Carolinians—57% of us either want to keep the laws as they are in North Carolina or expand access. For some, abortion has not been a dinner table discussion. But now is the moment to bring it up with our friends at churches, barbecues, and basketball games.”

YES. We need to be talking about this every day, with every single person we can. Especially the fact that the attacks on abortion are so unpopular. Politicians are pushing forcing restrictions onto voters who don’t want them—that’s something that everyone should care about.

Speaking of anti-choice politicians who don’t give a shit what voters want: You may remember that Utah passed a law recently that requires abortions to be performed a hospital—a way to ban abortion clinics (and really, abortions) in spite of state law. The law will take effect next month, essentially ending Utahns’ ability to access care. This piece at The Salt Lake Tribune gives some insight into the politician behind the move, Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee.

Writer Kathy Adams points out that Lisonbee pushed this law against the wishes of voters, the majority of whom want abortion to remain legal, and tried to hide what her legislation would actually do. It was this bit, though, that made my eyes roll into the back of my head:

“Lisonbee, now in her seventh session as a lawmaker and still professing to be a ‘homemaker’ in her official biography, has managed to insert her extremist views into almost every health-related bill during the 2023 legislative session.Her contrived whispery voice in public meetings, is a velvet hammer that squashes reasonable, dissenting views. ”

Now I know exactly who she is. It’s the Phyllis Schlafly strategy: claim that you’re just a little old housewife while you systematically strip other women of their rights. The good news is that pro-choice groups are trying to block the Utah law from going into effect—I’ll keep you updated as I find out more. (In the meantime, if you want to feel better about what’s happening in Utah, read this profile of the volunteers behind Utah Abortion Fund.)

Melanie Andrade Williams, legislative manager at Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, writes at the Tallahassee Democrat that the 6-week abortion ban will hurt Black women:

“Black women are three to five times more likely to lose their lives in a pregnancy-related death than white women. Blocking access to full spectrum reproductive health care will only worsen an existing crisis….The intent of these abortion bans was never to protect children or support families—they’re a racist and misogynist mechanism of control, plain and simple.”

I love this op-ed from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who wrote about why she took immediate steps to protect mifepristone regardless of a court ruling. She writes that the state has enough doses to last over a year. And just as a reminder: Massachusetts is not one of the states that is protected by the Washington ruling. That’s makes Gov. Healey’s actions even more important and impressive. (New York and California, take note!)

And if you’re looking for an update on what’s happening in Wisconsin, state Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke to a local TV station this weekend about his challenge to the state’s abortion ban (a law from 1849!). His office is set to start arguments next month.

Quick hits:

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s looking to Canada as a possible source of mifepristone for the state;

Minnesota ’s governor is set to sign abortion protections into law;

And in Texas, the Houston Chronicle fact-checks the claim that abortion medication is dangerous. (Finding? False.)

Listen Up

NPR with a short segment on how abortion factors into the 2024 race;

Public radio in Florida reports that we may see people traveling to Latin America for abortions that they can’t get at home;

And a short segment on the abortion activism at Texas A&M University.

In the Nation

If you’re a regular reader, you know that I’ve been writing for months about Republicans’ efforts to change ballot measure rules in order to stop voters from restoring or protecting abortion rights. It’s been happening across the country in multiple states—all part of a broader plan to ban abortion (or keep it banned) no matter what voters actually want. This weekend, The New York Times caught on and finally wrote a piece about it. In it, they flagged this absolutely wild bit of news out of Missouri, where Republicans are trying to raise the percentage of necessary votes from 50% to 60%:

“Voters, however, would be unlikely to know that the measure would do that. The proposal specifies that it be described on the ballot only as a measure to require voters to be properly registered U.S. citizens and Missouri residents—which the state Constitution already requires.”

To be clear: They want voters to weigh in on raising the standard on ballot measures without telling them they’re raising the standard on ballot measures. They want to undermine democracy by…undermining democracy. The Washington Post also published a piece on ballot measures and abortion this weekend, focusing on what’s been happening in Ohio. Glad to see the national mainstream media getting on this! (Local media, obviously, has been all over it.)

Well this is fucked: The Intercept reports that AI tools are censoring abortion-related topics, and really anything having to do with reproductive health and bodies. Words like ‘cervix’, ‘vulva’, and ‘fallopian tubes’ were banned, while ‘liver’ and ‘kidney’ aren’t. Definitely read the whole piece; it’s about bias feedback loops and the way that AI can mirror the misogyny that’s all around us.

POLITICO looks at the possibility of doctors prescribing mifepristone off-label should the medication becoming unavailable. Law professors like David Cohen point out that “there’s nothing illegal about prescribing off-label,” but doctors may be too afraid to risk it regardless. OBGYN Kristyn Brandi, for example, who also chairs the board of Physicians for Reproductive Health, says, “Unfortunately, as an abortion provider, I’ve always had to look over my shoulder when I give care. So even though there may be lots of protections for providers, there will still be a chilling effect for getting medication off-label.”

Quick hits:

A pilot who volunteered to fly women out of anti-choice states if they needed care elsewhere has been fired from his job teaching prospective Catholic priests Latin and Greek;

Fast Company looks at how abortion bans will increase the income gap;

Media Matters highlights Fox News’ misinformation on abortion medication;

INC reports on the unlikely local businesses giving out emergency contraception;

And some more information on how Canada might offer mifepristone to American women should the medication be banned.

Stats & Studies

A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist shows that about two-thirds of Americans—including a majority of Republicans—oppose banning abortion medication. (Even evangelical Christians were split!) Just another reminder that abortion bans aren’t about Americans being polarized on abortion, but a small group of extremist lawmakers imposing their will on voters.

Keep An Eye On

Republicans are trying to redefine what the “middle ground” means on abortion. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has been on a press tour calling for Republicans to calm down with their extremist abortion agenda—which seems like a good idea on a surface level! But check out what she said to ABC News this weekend:

“We're going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities and finding that middle ground—the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at nine months but somewhere in the middle. They want exceptions for rape and incest, they want women to have access to birth control.”

Since when is access to contraception the middle?! Mace is out there painting herself as the voice of reason while calling for much the same shit that’s included in many abortion bans. It’s something I think we’re going to see more and more of in the coming months.

Take New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who told CNN on Sunday, “I think the extremes in both parties are wrong on this. Most Americans believe that there is a reasonable time period, and it generally falls in the first trimester.” Sounds very similar to Mace’s messaging. He then went on to use a word that I’ve been flagging for months: “When you look at this issue, most people want reasonableness and they want a rational discussion on it.” (Emphasis mine)

Lawler’s quote was included in an article about how Republicans are shying away from a federal abortion ban—and it’s true that they’re scared. But I also think it’s incredibly beneficial to conservative lawmakers that the press keeps harping on Republicans being pushed back from what they really want on abortion: It makes it seem as if they’re somehow conceding or compromising if they don’t pursue a federal ban, or allow for state-level exceptions. None of that is “the middle.”

What Conservatives Are Saying

Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham got into a heated exchange with Dana Bash at CNN over abortion. The Republican repeated lies about later abortion, accusing Bash of “covering” for Democrats. Two things strike me as important about this exchange: 1) That Graham repeated the messaging I’ve been flagging about fetal pain & 15 weeks 2) That he went on an angry offense using later abortion. Republicans have been set back on their heels by Americans’ strong opposition to abortion bans—it’s not something they’re accustomed to on this issue. It’s hard to position yourself as the party of family values when mothers are being forced to carry dying fetuses and women are in the ICU with sepsis. Feigning outrage around later abortions—which they know are extremely rare and often involve tragic circumstances—may be the only way they see forward.

2024

ABC News looks at potential Republican candidates’ views on abortion, and this quote from former Vice President Mike Pence fully gave me the heebie-jeebies: “We've been given a new beginning for life in this country. I think we have an opportunity to advance the sanctity of life.” Blech.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was not happy about anti-abortion leaders chastising him last week, and used a speech this weekend to take credit for Roe being overturned: “They thought it would be another 50 years. Because Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that period of time, 50 years.”

You Love to See It

CNN spoke to some of the women who made up The Jane, a Chicago collective that helped women get abortions in the 1960s, about what’s happening with abortion rights today. Check out the whole thing, but I thought this bit of wisdom from 75 year-old Laura Kaplan was worth sharing: