In the Courts

The anti-abortion movement is declaring victory in a lawsuit against Yelp—but they’re getting way ahead of themselves. For those who need a refresher: the ratings and review website includes ‘consumer notices’ on crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), like this one below:

It’s a good policy: We all know CPCs rely on tricking women seeking abortions, so Yelp is simply giving customers a heads up that these groups don’t offer abortions. But in 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued over the notices, accusing Yelp of discrimination and violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act by including “inaccurate and misleading language” on CPC listings. The specific language Paxton took issue with said that CPCs “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.” Which is…true!

That’s why Yelp countersued to prevent Paxton from punishing the company “for publishing truthful information about businesses that offer pregnancy-related counseling to the public.”

Today, Paxton and National Right to Life (NRL) declared a “major victory” in the case in response to an appellate court ruling: NRL president Carol Tobias said the decision “affirms that no company is above the law,” and a release from Paxton’s office claims that the Fifteenth Court of Appeal rejected “Yelp’s attempt to avoid accountability.”

The truth? The court did rule in favor of Paxton—but not on the merits. This ruling was about jurisdiction: specifically, whether or not the case could be heard in a Texas court, even though Yelp is a Delaware corporation that primarily operates in California. All the court’s ruling means is that the case can keep going forward in Texas, where Paxton wants it to be heard.

So let Paxton have his celebratory press release; we’ll wait to see what a court thinks about the actual substance of the case. That said, the timing of the argument is important—it comes at a moment when conservatives are going all in on CPCs.

Anti-Abortion Strategy: CPC Takeover

Imagine you’re a teenager who wants birth control pills. The problem is, your Planned Parenthood has shut down—financially devastated by Donald Trump’s budget bill. You don’t know anything about that; you just know the next closest clinic is a two-hour drive away.

You look around for an OBGYN, but the few who haven’t fled your anti-choice state are booked solid for months. Besides, you’re on your parents’ health insurance, and you’d rather keep this visit private. So you go to a ‘pregnancy clinic’ you found on Google; the staff are wearing white coats and seem legit enough, so you don’t think much about the framed picture of a Bible quote on the wall.

But when you ask about getting on the Pill, the woman there says hormones could give you cancer—and that it’s illegal for minors to get birth control without parental permission. You’re pretty sure that’s not true, but you’re 15 years old and aren’t going to argue with an adult. So you leave defeated, without contraception, hoping that your boyfriend might agree to wear a condom.

Now imagine that’s happening in every community, every day, across the country.

Right now, Republicans are working to ‘replace’ reproductive healthcare clinics with crisis pregnancy centers—claiming that the fake clinics are perfectly acceptable alternatives to the credible healthcare centers their policies are shuttering. For years, Abortion, Every Day has warned what that really means: lawmakers funneling hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to religious groups, while enforcing an informal ban on birth control. (CPCs won’t even talk about contraception, let alone provide it.)

That’s why we were so glad to see the Associated Press covering the troubling trend—which anti-abortion activists and lawmakers aren’t even bothering to hide anymore. The founder of one center told the AP, “We ultimately want to replace Planned Parenthood with the services we offer.”

As the article points out, the issue isn’t just that most of these groups don’t have real medical staff—but that they’re largely unregulated and don’t have to adhere to standards like federal privacy laws. (Though they’ll lie and say that they do.)

What’s worse? Republicans are trying to make that lack of regulation impossible to change. Last week, AED reported on extreme legislation—passed in Montana and proposed in South Carolina and Wyoming—that would make it illegal to regulate the organizations:

At the same time, conservative legal groups have brought multiple ‘free speech’ lawsuits, claiming that CPCs have a First Amendment right to mislead women.

There’s no overstating how dangerous this all is. Conservatives clearly see these centers as the future of the anti-abortion movement—that’s why they’re empowering the groups as their enforcement arm, and working to place them in every community in the nation.

We need a proactive plan to fight back on all fronts right now.

In the States

While we’re on crisis pregnancy centers: The Keystone has a feature on the devastating impact they’ve had on women in Pennsylvania, where fake clinics outnumber real providers by 9:1.

One doctor says her patient was told by a CPC that she was miscarrying and didn’t need to worry about her unplanned pregnancy. But then she visited an actual healthcare provider. “We had to explain that she actually had a viable pregnancy,” Dr. Alhambra Frarey says.

“I’ve had patients who were told they were too far along to get an abortion when they were well within Pennsylvania’s legal limits. Others are shamed for even asking about abortion—called ‘mommy’ throughout their visit, given ultrasound pictures that say things like ‘Hi, Mommy!’ on them.”

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is taking a page from fellow fascist Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and calling a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. Republicans are desperate to cling on to congressional seats, in part to nationally restrict abortion to the fullest extent possible. The last time Indiana held a special session was 2022, so the legislature could pass a sweeping abortion ban. This year’s special session will begin on November 3.

Over in Arkansas, which enforces a total abortion ban, anti-abortion activists are celebrating the state being the worst in the nation for pregnant women—AKA ranked as the “most pro-life state in America” by Americans United for Life. This is the sixth year in a row the state has won the ‘honor’. Arkansas also happens to be the state with the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, but I guess there’s no award for that.

Quick hits:

The Michigan Advance has more on the lawsuit challenging the state’s law that disregards pregnant women’s end-of-life directives;

And more on Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s attempt to dismiss a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban.

Language Watch

Once again, conservative media outlets are claiming that California allows doctors to “anonymously” provide abortion medication to women—making telehealth abortion care sound somehow sketchy or unsafe.

The Daily Signal blasts California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his “gruesome” abortion law, which they claim allows abortion pills “to be distributed anonymously and nationally.” As we’ve pointed out again and again, that’s just not true.

Like other states that have adopted similar protections, California’s expanded shield law simply allows doctors to keep their names off publicly visible prescription labels. It’s an unfortunately necessary move to protect providers from zealous out-of-state prosecutors. (Not to mention, potential harassment and violence from anti-abortion extremists.) Instead, providers can list their practice name.

Yes, I know—you can’t expect any better from an ultra-rightwing outlet. But remember that this language around ‘anonymous’ prescriptions started with NPR, of all places. POLITICO followed suit, and that’s when religious and conservative outlets started to run with the messaging.

So consider this yet another reminder that the words we use matter.

“Donald Trump and his allies have declared war on women’s rights, and make no mistake, they’re coming for Illinois…Let me be clear, Illinois will never back down.” - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at a Friday event for Personal PAC

Ballot Box

Abortion remains center-stage as we enter the final week before elections in key states like Virginia. Republicans there are leaning into portraying Democrats as the abortion extremists, with the state’s GOP House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore telling the conservative Washington Times that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger would make Virginia the “California of the East” with “extreme abortion protections.” (Mind you, California has the sixth largest economy in the world.)

But if Virginia Republicans want to talk about abortion extremists, they should look no further than their own gubernatorial candidate—who apparently donated campaign funds to an anti-abortion organization that characterizes IVF as “child trafficking.” Winsome Earle‑Sears—who has called abortion “genocide,” and said she wanted a total abortion ban—gave nearly $2k in campaign funds to the Family Foundation of Virginia.

Meanwhile, DNC Chairman Ken Martin said on a press call last week that “the Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention races are among the most important elections in the nation this year,” bringing up the possibility of the justices certifying the 2028 presidential election. He’s right, of course, but our brains just aren’t 2028-ready yet. 😵‍💫

Quick hits:

In Kansas , Republican gubernatorial candidate Vicki Schmidt is getting attacked by Kansans for Life for not being sufficiently anti-abortion;

And progressive groups are launching a $1.4 million campaign to win over Latino voters.

In the Nation

Let’s talk about the outsized influence anti-abortion organizations have over the Trump administration right now. We told you last week that the EPA is considering testing the groundwater for abortion pills—thanks to a truly wacky theory pushed by the extremists at Students for Life. Now, according to a new POLITICO report, Trump’s latest, toothless IVF initiatives were actually meant to pacify the country’s top anti-choice groups—like Students for Life, Americans United for Life, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and the Ethics and Public Policy Center (the group behind the junk science study on mifepristone).

It’s almost as if the White House is taking all its reproductive ‘health’ cues from the people who want to dismantle it!

Trump promised to mandate universal IVF coverage on the campaign trail—largely as damage control after an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that declared frozen embryos “extrauterine children” sparked national outrage. But in the lead-up to Trump’s “nothingburger” IVF announcement, the administration seemingly began backing away, with his Health and Human Services Department instead pledging to address the so-called “root causes” of infertility. (Remember ‘restorative reproductive medicine’?)

Anti-abortion groups are taking credit for that turnaround: Kristi Hamrick from Students for Life of America says her organization exchanged “letters and meetings and calls—a lot of activity” with the Trump administration to soften his support for IVF. And POLITICO reports that the White House gave anti-abortion leaders a “heads-up” ahead of the announcement. Why? Because the anti-abortion movement regards embryos as people with legal rights, and IVF involves routine destruction of embryos.

Some key takeaways: First, it bears repeating that this administration’s performative support for IVF is precisely that—performative. Second, the power that anti-abortion groups hold over the president is terrifying—especially at a time when these same organizations are loudly lobbying for abortion pills to be banned. And third, even after consulting with the administration, Trump’s concessions on IVF still weren’t enough for extremists at groups like Live Action and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who came out against the new policies.

It can’t be said enough: Nothing will make these people happy short of a federal law banning abortion and granting embryos citizenship.

Clinic Watch

Wisconsin 🟢

We have some great news: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has announced that they’re resuming abortion services! Remember, the state affiliate stopped providing abortions at the start of this month in an attempt to retain Medicaid funding.

Under Trump’s budget bill, certain ‘prohibited entities’ can’t get Medicaid reimbursements; but Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says they no longer fit the definition of a ‘prohibited entity’ because the group gave up its status as an “essential community provider” with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Sound confusing? That’s because it is! According to the AP, the organization is citing a September HHS court filing that says reproductive healthcare groups can keep billing Medicaid if they give up either their tax-exempt status or their “essential community provider” designation. By relinquishing the latter, the Wisconsin group says they’re eligible for reimbursements.

Affiliate president Tanya Atkinson says it’s a “nuanced provision.” Sounds to me like Planned Parenthood is picking a legal fight, because you know Republicans aren’t going to just let that stand. But we’ve gotta say—we’re here for it!

Ohio, North Carolina 🟡

Finally, ICYMI: Republicans’ “Big, Beautiful Bill” isn’t enough for North Carolina and Ohio, as both try to kick their Planned Parenthood clinics off state Medicaid funds.

In Ohio, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region last week requested a hearing to challenge the state Department of Medicaid’s decision to withhold their Medicaid funds, citing the federal budget law. This year alone, two Planned Parenthood clinics in Ohio have already been forced to close over loss of funding.

North Carolina’s legislature also just advanced legislation that would strip their Planned Parenthood of Medicaid reimbursements. Republican lawmakers say they’re going to partner with “community clinics,” but given everything—we’re a little concerned they mean crisis pregnancy centers.