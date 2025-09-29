Abortion, Every Day

Her Safe Harbor
This is about weaponizing law enforcement to shield one side—the side already backed by billions in dark money, political muscle, and church machinery—while criminalizing patients, providers, and ordinary people standing up for healthcare.

Where is this same “aggression” when women are stalked outside clinics, when providers get death threats, when clinics are firebombed, or when state laws deputize neighbors to hunt down pregnant people like fugitives? Silence. Selective enforcement has always been the game.

To frame opposition to coercive, deceptive “crisis pregnancy centers” as an “attack on religion” is not only cynical—it’s dangerous. It elevates ideology above public health, above evidence, above human rights. And it hands extremists yet another cudgel to wield against patients who are already being surveilled, shamed, and stripped of care.

Religious freedom means you can practice your faith. It does not mean you get to impose it on others—or force someone else to carry a pregnancy against their will. By bending the law into a shield for extremists, DOJ isn’t protecting religion; it’s protecting cruelty, disinformation, and the machinery of forced birth.

Marcy
Thank you Jessica for this report. Yes I recall in social work school about Nordic Countries providing families with baby baskets. It was a lovely way to help the community. They are full of many supplies etc. some have items that supply up to a year for new parents.

https://www.businessinsider.com/finland-gives-free-baby-kit-new-parents-more-harmonious-capitalism-2020-2

Social Medicine in awesome.

I’m glad you and Kylie made it into an anti abortion publication. You go ladies 🥰💋💋

