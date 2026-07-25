Colorado Cops Prayed with Anti-Abortion Activists

I really need well-meaning people to stop telling abortion clinic workers to “just call the cops” when they’re threatened. Because inevitably, some bullshit like this happens:

When a Colorado clinic called the police about an anti-abortion threat, the cops showed up and prayed with the protesters.

I’ve told you about the harassment and threats against the RISE Collective before—the all-trimester abortion clinic has been a target of anti-abortion extremists, conservative media pile-ons, and direct threats. Oh, and they’ve only been open for about a year.

Colorado reproductive rights advocates have been calling on Boulder police to do their job, noting the threats against RISE have rapidly escalated. Just recently, one notable extremist published an Instagram post about it being a “kill day” at the clinic. Later, the group the protester is affiliated with wrote on social media that law enforcement has “been very friendly” with them—and posted a picture of the cops praying with them.

Boulder police insist that the image was taken out of context:

“As the officers were leaving, some of the protestors asked if they could say a general prayer for the safety of the officers out of respect for the dangerous job they do. The officers said yes then left.”

Give me a break. And listen, I know that some clinics have good relationships with their local police departments, but that seems to be the exception, not the rule. And right now—with clinic violence on the rise—stunts like this are downright irresponsible.

Remember: since the end of Roe, Donald Trump has pardoned two dozen violent extremists convicted of violating the FACE Act—the federal law protecting abortion clinics. Trump’s DOJ even said they wouldn’t enforce the FACE Act unless someone was killed.

That’s why it’s never been more important to protect clinics. As RISE Executive Director Alicia Moreno told the Colorado Times Recorder, “None of our staff or patients feel safe.” She said that while the state has incredible protections for clinic safety, “none of those are useful if law enforcement doesn’t uphold them.”

To support RISE, click here.

In the States: Louisiana, Iowa, Wyoming & More

Just about two years ago, Louisiana passed a law making abortion medication a controlled substance—meaning it’s tracked and treated in the same way medications like opiates are. For OBGYNs who rely on misoprostol to stop postpartum hemorrhages, it was a nightmare come to life. In anticipation of the law’s passage, doctors started running timed drills in hospitals—testing to see how long it would take to sprint from patients’ rooms to the locked storage area where controlled substances are kept.

As you can imagine, things didn’t turn out well. Verite News reports that without miso on their specialized hemorrhage carts, doctors “have gone from reaching over to the cart to grab misoprostol to waiting at least two minutes while a nurse sprints to retrieve the medication.”

OBGYN Nicole Freehill told Verite, “You could literally have someone lose, like, a liter of blood or more in that time frame.”

“You could have a significantly worse hemorrhage for literally someone running to this medicine and running back because it can’t be on that cart 2 feet from you while you’re treating the hemorrhage.”

That’s backed up by the New Orleans Health Department, which reports increased delays in treatment—including for hemorrhaging patients. Something important to remember? This law classifying abortion pills as controlled substances was passed under the auspices of preventing “coerced abortions.” They’ll forever claim this is about protecting women, even as they kill us.

The Des Moines Register reports that there’s been a big jump in the number of Iowa abortion patients leaving the state for care—along with an increase in telemedicine abortions. New numbers from the Guttmacher Institute show that while 1,490 Iowans left the state for abortions in 2024, 2,410 did so in 2025. Most patients went to states like Illinois and Minnesota for care.

Abortion is only legal in Iowa until 6 weeks, before most women know that they’re pregnant. It makes sense, then, that the vast majority of people who had abortions in Iowa actually ended their pregnancies with abortion pills that had been shipped from out-of-state.

This comes at the same time that Iowa Republicans are working overtime to put additional restrictions on telehealth abortion pills.

Want to know what’s been happening with abortion in Wyoming? Listen to this interview with OBGYN and abortion provider Dr. Giovannina Anthony, who has been fighting the good fight for years. It’s a must-listen:

Quick hits:

Idaho women who ended doomed pregnancies are calling out Live Action for harassing them;

And a law professor explains at The Conversation why there’s “no doubt” that South Dakota’s ban on abortion pill ads is a First Amendment violation.

Massachusetts Leads the Way

All eyes on Massachusetts, where legislators may soon broaden abortion access past 24 weeks of pregnancy. Earlier this week, the state House passed a bill (H.2370) to allow abortion “based upon the professional judgment of the physician.” Right now, patients can only get abortions after 24 weeks if their health is at risk or if their fetus has been diagnosed with a grave anomaly.

That means Massachusetts women facing unimaginable circumstances have been forced to leave the state for care: Kate Dineen was denied an abortion after her son suffered a horrific stroke; she had to drive 500 miles away to end her pregnancy in Maryland. Nicole Martin was 31 weeks pregnant when she found out that her son’s brain had stopped growing—catastrophic, but not “grave” enough to terminate legally.

Martin tells the Boston Globe, “it was one of the worst days of our lives.”

“I never thought it would happen to me. I just want people to be able to access care close to home. It’s just so important when you’re going through a crisis like that to have your own doctors and family around you.”

The House passed the legislation in a 119-33 vote this week; now it needs Senate approval before the end of the legislative session this month. And while Gov. Maura Healey’s office hasn’t said anything about whether she would sign the bill into law, I have to imagine she’d be supportive. (I was lucky enough to sit on a panel with Healey a few months ago, and she struck me as someone who genuinely cares about and understands this issue.)

Obviously, the ideal law would be no law. What we really need is zero government interference in abortion. But this would clearly be an important step forward—not just for the people of Massachusetts, but for anyone who travels to the state for care.

You Love to See It The inimitable Olivia Rodrigo is using her starpower to shine a light on reproductive rights and attacks on women’s bodies. I’ve already told you about Daisy Chain Fields—the festival Rodrigo is hosting next month to benefit repro rights and health organizations. Well, now Rodrigo is sitting down with some of those groups to spread the word about their work and why it’s so needed. First up: our friends at the Center for Reproductive Rights. You can watch their conversations at CRR’s YouTube channel here. Naturally, anti-abortion organizations and conservative media are furious that Rodrigo is putting abortion back in the national conversation—and that she’s speaking to a younger generation of women. (The generation conservatives are so desperate to reach.) But they’re going to have a hard time stirring up controversy, because abortion rights are popular. In a moment when abortion has dropped off so many people’s radar, I’m incredibly grateful that Rodrigo is lending her platform to the issue—it’s really meaningful, and I’m excited to see what she does next.

Ballot Box: Virginia

Conservatives have tried every trick in the book to bring down pro-choice ballot measures: from claiming it would allow children to have gender-affirming surgeries to launching anti-abortion measures with the same name. This latest strategy out of Virginia, however, is definitely a new one: conservative activists, lawmakers, and media outlets say the pro-choice measure heading to voters this November would legalize statutory rape. (🚩)

Where in the world did they come up with that one? Well, here’s how Josh Hetzler of the Founding Freedoms Law Center explained it to the Daily Signal:

“[I]t will eliminate statutory rape laws for consenting minors, since the amendment provides an unqualified ‘fundamental right to reproductive freedom’ to every ‘individual,’ without any limitation on age.”

Girl, what?? So because the measure doesn’t include age restrictions on reproductive freedom, that means adults can have sex with children? Keep in mind, this is the organization suing over the measure—and this is the argument they’re bringing to court. I think these men spend too much time thinking about children and sex.

One more bit of Virginia ballot measure news: apparently former Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears—who lost by a landslide to now-Gov. Abigail Spanberger—is out campaigning (🚩) against the pro-choice ballot measure and a measure on marriage equality. A real class act.

Federal Judge: FDA Mife Restrictions Are “Unlawful”

Well this is good news! A federal judge has ruled that the FDA’s restrictions on mifepristone are unlawful, directing the federal agency to review its rules on the abortion medication. Another federal judge in Hawaii made a similar ruling last year. And while neither decision means that access to mifepristone changes right now, the rulings are helpful: they create a record of courts finding the restrictions unnecessary in a moment when Republicans are trying to add even more of them.

Because remember, conservatives are trying to do away with telemedicine abortion in a different federal case, Louisiana v. FDA. (More on this in the next section.)

In this case, U.S. District Judge Robert Ballou agreed with the abortion providers who challenged the restrictions, calling the FDA’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone “arbitrary and capricious.” Though the Biden administration lifted some of those restrictions—most notably, the requirement that mifepristone be dispensed in person—some of the onerous rules remain.

Under the 2023 REMS, for example, pharmacies and providers must be specially certified to dispense the medication—an unnecessary hurdle that doesn’t improve patient safety. Amy Hagstrom Miller, lead plaintiff and president of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, said in a statement:

“I have worked in abortion care for over 30 years, and I can attest that these regulations serve no medical purpose, nor do they add value to our patients’ experience of abortion.”

And Kathryn Sanders of Blue Mountain Clinic said the ruling is “a powerful reminder that healthcare policy should be driven by science, not politics.” Speaking of…

Lawmakers & AGs Urge Federal Courts to Leave Mifepristone Alone

Democratic lawmakers and attorneys general across the country have come out in support of abortion medication, signing onto amicus briefs calling for the Fifth Circuit to leave telehealth access alone.

A quick refresher: Louisiana v. FDA is seeking to ban telemedicine abortion by reviving a requirement that mifepristone be dispensed to patients in person. The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court in May, but the justices kicked the issue back down to a lower court. That means abortion medication is once again in the hands of the notoriously conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This week, coalitions of state AGs, state legislators, and U.S. lawmakers all filed briefs urging the court to follow the science and law.

More than 250 Senate and House Democrats pointed out that mifepristone has been proven safe for decades, and that restoring the in-person dispensing requirement would undermine the evidence-based decision-making process at the FDA.

Two dozen Democratic attorneys general did the same—writing in their brief that the conservative plaintiffs are asking the court “to place a federal thumb on the scale in favor of [anti-abortion] states…but that is the exact opposite of what this Court directed in Dobbs.”

And the brief from over 400 state lawmakers calls telemedicine abortion “a clinical and practical necessity for millions of Americans seeking reproductive healthcare of all types,” and warns that stripping that access away would “cause immediate and serious harms.”

As you know, conservatives are desperate to put an end to abortion pills—telemedicine in particular—because women have been sidestepping state bans by having medication shipped to them from out-of-state.

Need a palate cleanser? Don’t miss this video of a woman telling off an anti-abortion protester in Chicago. 💅 I’ve rewatched it a truly embarrassing number of times.

In the Nation

Anti-abortion activists and conservative media outlets are furious that banned states topped CNBC’s list of worst places to live. They’re even madder that the outlet name-checked bans as one of the reasons those states made the list. The Washington Examiner (🚩) says CNBC has “confused wokeness with the good life,” and Students for Life whines that “there is no circumstance where the best place to live is based on how many people a state allows to be killed.”

Here’s the thing: conservatives are desperate to divorce abortion from all other issues—and they don’t want Americans connecting quality of life with reproductive healthcare. But there’s no separating them!

In related news, Fortune asks whether a state can be good for business while restricting abortion—and I think we all know the answer.

Finally, anti-abortion activists are still trying to make their obsession with ‘abortion reversal’ sound like it’s in women’s best interest. First, conservative legal groups claimed that crisis pregnancy centers were just giving women “the right to choose”—which is just shameless beyond belief. But that’s not the only feminist-sounding talking point they’re leaning on.

In an interview with Pregnancy Help News (🚩), Tasha Keirns, CEO of RealOptions—the CPC being sued right now by California—says, “Women deserve more informed consent when making any reproductive health decisions, including Abortion Pill Reversal as well.” Give me a full fucking break. Keirns most certainly does not support “any” reproductive health decision, and framing that lie in the language of informed consent is just gross.

I hate how these people have co-opted credible-sounding language for ideological, religious nonsense.

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