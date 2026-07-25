Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
4h

"It was a general prayer..." Yeah, right.

I DON'T THINK SO.

On duty police have NO business praying on the job.

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Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
3h

When we still had a clinic here, there was a LMPD officer who did this. Sigh.

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