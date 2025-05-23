Abortion, Every Day

Who's Afraid of Women's Anger?

Amber Tamblyn chats with Abortion, Every Day
Jessica Valenti
May 23, 2025
Thanks to everyone who joined tonight’s livestream with me and Amber Tamblyn—this was one of my favorite conversations yet!

It’s the tenth anniversary of Amber’s incredible poetry collection, Dark Sparkler, so if you haven’t picked it up already, now’s the time. You can also follow Amber right here on Substack.

If you want to check out some of the pieces we talked about, here’s Amber’s essay on the “Quiet Violence of Stealing Women’s Time,” and “The Disembarkment,” her powerful piece on her miscarriage, abortion, and birth. And if you’ve never read my column on “The Cost of Managing Men’s Anger,” I think it’s still (sadly) just as relevant today.

