Abortion, Every Day

Ben Foxworth
16h

Thank you for this detailed report on H. 4760 in South Carolina. I had not heard about this proposed legislation anywhere else yet. Hopefully others have.

To be sure, I relayed the information you shared with the president of local Democratic Women and with another favorite choice advocate. They will address the issue and discuss protest planning. Absolutely I intend to go if they set something up (LIKELY), and I will probably go to protest regardless. I know I won't be alone.

I am very happy about this Wyoming report, I wish we had jurists with similar integrity here in South Carolina, but I think that remains in the future for now. We're working on it.

Teri Simonds
9h

I’m curious if SC is going to go after drug companies, too. (E)(1)(a) includes the word “manufactures”. To the of my knowledge, abortion drugs can’t be whipped up by just anyone.

Thanks for all of the in-depth reporting.

