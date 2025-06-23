Abortion, Every Day

User's avatar
Charlotte Dunham's avatar
Charlotte Dunham
14h

And I am grateful everyday for the work you do. I hope you realize that you are having a impact by sharing knowledge that the readers share with our communities. There are so many of us affected by abortion bans it is overwhelming. As far as I am concerned what you do matters very much.

1 reply
Susan McGowan's avatar
Susan McGowan
14h

Dearest Jessica,

I'm so glad you wrote to us today so that I could respond to you and let you know how absolutely grateful I am for you and the community you've fostered these last three years. I woke up this morning in a bit of a rage and I kept wondering how I was supposed to keep going on with my "regular" life with all of this going on. And then I got a note from my friend in Jerusalem who shared about her day and her added humor about something ridiculous just grabbed me and reminded me -- yes, this is how we do it -- by sharing with each other the ups and downs and the ridiculous things that make us laugh so we don't cry. And then I got your note, reminding me that hope has to be practiced and nurtured.

I also think that having this community allows us to hold onto things and not let them be brushed away. We had an assassination last week that is no longer being talked about. We have kidnappings that aren't "big" enough for the news. This community you invited me into allows me to hold onto this and realize that I'm not crazy. The world is.

Thank you Jessica. You are carrying so many of us. Please know if you need to lean on us, we have your back.

With much gratitude,

Susan

21 more comments...

