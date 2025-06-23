Things have been hard for a while now.

The nightmare of the past three years without Roe became exponentially worse when Donald Trump won the presidency—again. We’ve been getting through it, barely, by grasping onto the hope that a little light might shine through soon. But every day brings some new horror that seems to pry our fingers loose, one by one. Children murdered in Gaza. ICE destroying families and kidnapping people off the street. Adriana Smith.

And now the White House has bombed Iran, throwing us into a terrifying war with no clear end in sight.

If you’re anything like me, you alternate between being shellshocked, numb, devastated, and spitting, furiously, mad. It’s enough to make you wish that you didn’t understand quite so much about the state of the world, or care as deeply as I know we all do. Empathy is a blessing, but having it these days is pretty fucking hard on the soul.

What helps me is remembering what organizer and activist Mariame Kaba says: that hope is a discipline we have to practice every single day.

I’d like to think that’s what we’re doing here. That by reading and writing about abortion every day—learning about it, caring about it, and demanding others do the same—we’re practicing hope.

After all, as bleak as things are, and as wrenching as our coverage can be, Abortion, Every Day’s mission is built around optimism. We’re trusting that change isn’t just possible, but probable. That the daily ritual of reporting hard truths and connecting strategic dots means something. That it does something.

That’s why of all the things happening in the world, I’ve dedicated myself to this one. I write about abortion every day because I care deeply about the issue, yes—but also because I know we can make things better, and I’ve seen how powerful we can be.

I’ve also seen what happens when we’re not honed and hyper-focused. In moments of political overwhelm or Democratic losses, abortion rights are too often abandoned—dismissed as a narrow ‘culture war’ issue.

How many times have we been asked to play nice, think ‘bigger’, or put our humanity and freedom on hold for the good of a broader progressive movement?

We just watched it happen: In the week after November’s election, I saw in real time as coverage of abortion rights dropped off a cliff—all those months of frenzied debate and analysis petering out the moment it no longer served the political horserace.

Without that disciplined daily habit of making our rights part of the conversation—demanding that others pay attention—I know how easily we’re left in the dust.

That’s why I wanted to write this today. Abortion, Every Day had planned to mark three years without Roe—and our third anniversary this week—with a series of big-picture pieces and a major push for subscribers. But after this weekend’s news, I considered putting those plans on pause. I wasn’t sure how people would feel about being asked to read and support an American abortion rights newsletter in the middle of so much global upheaval.

After all, so many groups and outlets need our attention and support right now—and they’re all vitally important.

But then I thought about everything we’ve built over the last three years—the daily ritual of refusing despair, concession, or silence. The hopeful habit of working for change, even when that future feels impossible. That’s not something I’m willing to forgo—especially on days like the ones we’ve had recently.

So thank you for being here these last three years. I hope the next week at Abortion, Every Day reminds you why you read, and that it keeps you informed, infuriated, and practicing even the smallest bit of hope.