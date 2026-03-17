Photo credit: Abortion in America

Louisiana was the first state in the nation to criminalize abortion pills by nonsensically labeling them a controlled substance. Louisiana’s attorney general is the first in the nation to seek the extradition of out-of-state abortion providers. The state has increasingly become a laboratory for extremists to experiment with the country’s most radical restrictions and strategies.

But none of that has discouraged abortion storytellers and reproductive justice leaders in Louisiana—and it shouldn’t discourage the rest of us. At Abortion in America’s recent storytelling convening in New Orleans, we heard a wide range of stories of what brought people to the gathering: patients denied care, women preyed on by anti-abortion centers, Louisiana medical students navigating laws that would punish them for providing care, and movement leaders pioneering new strategies.

We’ll never forget those conversations, and we thought you might be interested in them, too. Here are just a few:

Kyleigh Thurman, Center for Reproductive Rights client and abortion storyteller

AED: What brought you to the convention this weekend?

In 2023, I had an ectopic pregnancy and I was denied care. I was sent home from the ER more than four times, and ultimately this led to a ruptured right fallopian tube that led to me bleeding out. I was able to get emergency surgery and have the embryo removed, but not without losing reproductive capacity. It was a very traumatic experience thanks to the Texas abortion bans. That’s why I’m here—I realized I had to fight back. Just finding someone to represent me took almost a year. I was denied by so many lawyers. From the moment the Center for Reproductive Rights took me, I became more assertive with my advocacy.

Did these lawyers tell you why they declined to represent you?

That there was no financial incentive to help me.

What’s giving you hope in your organizing?

I see more and more people waking up who previously were completely unaware about the impacts of abortion bans, myself included before this happened to me.

Anonymous Florida-based reproductive justice organizer challenging anti-abortion centers

AED: How were you first exposed to crisis pregnancy centers?

About 10 years ago, I lived in a small town and didn’t want anyone to know I needed an abortion. I went online looking for information about abortion and was led to this site that said everything was confidential, they advertised they had free ultrasounds, and you didn’t need insurance, and I thought, “Thank goodness.”

When I went there, I brought my then-boyfriend. I was in a fairly abusive relationship that I wasn’t really coming to terms with, where he didn’t let me use birth control. And looking back I can see all these points of intervention where the [CPC workers] could have helped. Instead they told me my pregnancy was God’s plan, that I shouldn’t leave my abusive boyfriend, that this would help him be a better man. When I left the room to take the pregnancy test, they told my partner to do anything possible to make sure I didn’t get an abortion, even after they knew how he’d been treating me.

I remember after the test was positive, they were touching my stomach and praying over me without my consent. It felt like one more person not caring about my preferences, after I got pregnant because of someone who ignored my choices. They also miscalculated how far along in pregnancy I was, which made it harder to get the care I needed.

Reflecting on experiences like yours, what is your response to the anti-abortion movement claiming to care about ‘coercion’?

It breaks my heart.

What is it like organizing in Florida right now?

It depends on the day. We’re scrappy folks. We do a lot with a little. Even after our ballot measure lost in 2024, we’re more resolved than ever. The more we lose, the more loyal I am to our state. To the people outside our state, it’s a constant challenge to say to them, “No, this still matters. This is still urgent.”

What brought you to Louisiana for this convention?

There aren’t a lot of spaces I find where people are encouraged to talk about their abortion stories, and it’s really, really humbling.

Haley Beavers Khoury, Medical Students for Choice , Louisiana

AED: As a medical student based in the South, how has Dobbs affected your student experience and your future plans?

I started medical school three weeks after Dobbs. The education I’ve gotten has been evidence-based and hasn’t really affected the information we’re getting, but there’s definitely this worrying overtone. My second year of school was the first we had a Med Students for Life chapter join our campus. The student body repeatedly voted against them but then they used some connections in the community to weasel their way in. So we recently had the executive director of Louisiana Right to Life come to our campus, and we have medical students talking about, giving trainings like, “Here’s how you can report physicians if you find out somebody’s done an abortion.” Which is really weird to hear your classmates talk about reporting you to cops. They bring a lot of bad actors on campus.

But overall, Dobbs didn’t change my trajectory. It just made me get more involved and do more activism and advocacy, and I’m applying to be an OBGYN.

What is it like coexisting with Medical Students for Life?

I think they’re a minority. Most of my classmates generally are apolitical for better or worse. But [Med Students for Life] has a presence, for sure, and it sucks to realize these people are going to grow and be doctors. They’re working with people like [anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute’s] Christina Francis.

Tell us about being a medical student in the South and if Dobbs ever made you reconsider.

My husband and I have roots here in Louisiana, so I really want to stay. I firmly believe the best advocacy is happening in the South, and I feel strongly that the national outlook as a whole doesn’t look good to me. So, I wasn’t that concerned about moving to practice in a less restrictive state, because I don’t think anywhere is a guarantee.

Photo credit: Abortion in America

Brittany Stockton, Arkansas Abortion Support Network

AED: What brought you to working at Arkansas’ abortion fund and to this convention?

I’ve been doing this work in Arkansas for almost 15 years. I have a 17-year-old, seven-year-old, and a four-year-old. All three are girls. I do this work because I’m a mom of girls, but also because I was a teen mom. My mom was a teen mom. Her mom was a teen mom. So I understand what happens when you’re not able to access care.

I began as a volunteer with Planned Parenthood, then I joined the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice. Long before Dobbs, we were doing the work of trying to maintain abortion access in Arkansas, then we had to transition after Dobbs, and we’re obviously doing even more work.

Arkansas Abortion Support Network is coming up on your 10th anniversary. Tell us about that!

We were founded by clinic escorts who really recognized the need, even when abortion was legal, because people still couldn’t afford it. And it’s also almost the five-year anniversary of our YOU Center, which is, Your Options Understood, our clinic that’s an all-options pregnancy resource center, where we make sure you know all your options, sort of like a ‘crisis pregnancy center’ except we’re helping people access real information and care.

Tell us more about the YOU Center and co-opting that anti-abortion strategy.

We’d love for the idea to spread. We’ve done a lot of research into CPCs. We know how they treat people, the bad information they’re giving folks. So we’d love to be an alternative. We’d love to see that model everywhere. Because folks, especially in banned states, need access to information about the options that are available to them.

Martha Dimitratou, Repro Uncensored

AED: Why is the work of Repro Uncensored, which challenges online censorship to promote access to information about abortion, so important in a banned state like Louisiana?

We fight censorship of information on abortion and bodily autonomy, and report whenever people are getting censored to map where that’s happening. There’s been a huge increase in that, a lot in restrictive states like Louisiana. The more restrictions pass, the more people go online to search for information, but we’re seeing an online information crisis, we’re seeing more fear of surveillance, questioning where our data and abortion searches go, posts about abortion being shadow-banned and removed by social platforms—it’s a huge problem, especially when people in this state rely on learning about or buying abortion pills online as the main way to access abortion.

There are many different forms of censorship that are happening, and the more AI is integrated or young people relying on chatbots, we’re seeing chatbots censor abortion information. We’re trying to track all of that, we’re working to help people get their accounts reinstated if they’re banned for sharing abortion information. We’re working with policymakers, health providers, journalists, and tech platforms to try to fix these problems.

What brought you to this conference? With online censorship on the rise, what’s the importance of an in-person, abortion advocacy gathering like this?

Thinking about narrative and how we present abortion to the larger public is very important. The anti movement is extremely strong, extremely organized, both in digital and on-the-ground strategy. I think a gathering where we strategize how to be better organized is really important. And very often by the algorithm, we’re seeing content with the word “abortion” get less and less traction, accounts shadow-baned, entire stories and accounts taken down. I work with a lot of creators and influencers. We need to have this kind of convening on the ground so we can share these experiences and think of how to be more strategic. Antis are very well-organized—we need to be, too.

Aaron Bos-Lun, Men for Choice

AED: How did you get into this work and what brought you to the convention?

I’ve been with Men for Choice since 2019, after I got this email about Men for Choice expanding nationally and it really grabbed me. I realized, yes, I was pro-choice, especially as a gay man who was able to get married because allies had stepped up for me, and I saw the connection between abortion rights and the desire from mostly powerful men in government to control other people’s bodies. Yet, I couldn’t remember the last time I’d said or done a thing to act on my pro-choice belief. That’s where it started for me, and I’ve been drawing on my background in youth organizing to create opportunities for young men to learn about abortion rights, organize, and reach men directly on this issue.

Conservatives have focused a lot of resources on radicalizing young men and women online in recent years. How has Men for Choice’s youth organizing program responded to this?

Every 48 hours or so last year, some thinkpiece would hit my inbox about young men moving to the right, but then while organizing with Men for Choice, I’d spend the rest of my day seeing young men not moving to the right and fighting for abortion rights. Our youth fellowship program is the core of our model, and it’s expanded 16-fold in the last six years. We have over 120 guys currently being trained this spring, with 20 alumni who are back to help out.

First, they learn about the issue. They hear from doctors and patients. They learn about the harm caused by abortion bans. They learn the nuts and bolts of organizing, and how do you tell your story. Why, as a guy, do you care about this? What’s the place that you can organize from?

Kiana Tipton, Digital Director of Abortion in America

AED: What brought you into this movement?

I’d previously been working in education, then met someone who’d worked at Planned Parenthood for many years. My background is in researching global social movements and how they evolve online, how we use digital tools to help your story travel online or help marginalized communities have a voice. When Roe fell, we started hearing these devastating stories of people denied care. I was hearing them but I realized there’s a big group of people in America that were not hearing these stories. My interest is, why aren’t we reaching those people? How can we reach these people? And if we do reach them, can they be moved? Is the problem that they don’t care, or is it that they just aren’t hearing these stories? We’ve seen polling show over and over that it’s the latter. People do care, even those who are more conservative—when they hear these personal stories, when they realize, “I didn’t think this could happen to me, but now I know it could,” that can really move the needle.

Combatting anti-abortion misinformation is such a challenge for our movement. Has your background in education helped with navigating this?

The way we give children information has changed insanely over the last decade and will continue to change, but education hasn’t kept up, maintaining factual information online hasn’t kept up. People are increasingly more likely to believe a person than a brand or organization. So the power of personal stories is more powerful, it will reach more people, and not just reach more people, but be more impactful.

What’s giving you hope in your organizing?

I think a lot about the essay by Hanif Abdurraqib, “In Defense of Despair,” where he includes the quote, “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.” I’m actually not super optimistic about the future of reproductive rights. But I think there’s hope in the conviction that we’re all here at this convening, being brave, sharing our stories, working toward something better. My hope comes from doing something good right now, doing work that matters.