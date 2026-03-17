Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Don Jackson's avatar
Don Jackson
4h

Wonderful stories, wonderful reporting! Thank you, Kylie. I grew up in the Deep South and left decades ago, and have enormous respect for these folks who are staying put and fighting the good fight in the devil's backyard.

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Janet Schreurs's avatar
Janet Schreurs
3h

This makes me so happy! And hopeful!

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