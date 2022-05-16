A racist mass shooting in New York left 10 people dead this weekend; of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black. Victims included a father buying a cake for his son’s 3rd birthday, a beloved teacher, and a grandmother of six. White supremacist attacks are on the rise, and America’s gun violence crisis only makes our country’s racism that much more deadly.

It’s hard to know what to say, so here are some people whose work I’ve found valuable in thinking through the horror of it all:

Michele Norris writes at The Washington Post that “White Americans must speak out against white supremacy,” because “minorities cannot alone dismantle an exploitive brand of fearmongering that is built around their very existence.”

Ben Collins writes about the shooter’s manifesto (Ben & Brandy Zadrozny are great people to follow for reporting on the dregs of the internet, misinformation and more)

This is from 2019, but Adam Serwer’s piece, “White Nationalism’s Deep American Roots,” is incredibly and depressingly relevant. Also in The Atlantic, Kathleen Belew’s “White Power, White Violence.”

Marianna Sotomayor on New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s history of pushing the ‘great replacement theory’ cited in the shooter’s manifesto.

Parker Malloy has a great run-down on the ‘great replacement theory’ and conservative tactics to distance themselves and their rhetoric from the shooting.

And this thread on how the ‘great replacement theory’ is hardly new:

Speaking of Twitter, you should be following these people if you’re not already: