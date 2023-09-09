Mad about the war on women’s right to travel? Don’t get mad, give money: The local organizations working in Alabama—where the state Attorney General argued he can restrict out-of-state abortion travel if he wants to—need your help. The Yellowhammer Fund and West Alabama Women’s Center are both plaintiffs in suits against AG Steve Marshall, and are helping the people most impacted by these policies every single day.

Abortion, Every Day has a huge following of informed, engaged and enraged readers—let’s put our community to good use this weekend and raise some money! If you can’t afford to donate something, that’s okay: Consider sharing links to the Yellowhammer Fund and West Alabama Women’s Center on your social media accounts, and urge your friends and family to show their support.

Thanks to everyone, as always, for your support & righteous anger.

-Jessica