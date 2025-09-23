Abortion, Every Day

Fever in pregnancy is dangerous for the Mother and unborn child, once again reckless stupidity. My first thought when I saw the nonsense about Tylenol/Paracetamol (after my fury at the need to 'cure' Autism - how about curing misogyny or being a narcissist but I digress) was that they are using it to monitor all meds used in pregnancies. Everything about that announcement is deeply concerning.

Other notes about Louisiana’s motion: the Republican AG Liz Murrill is also filing it on behalf of a named plaintiff, Rosalie Markezich. Rosalie (and now the state of Louisiana) claims she and her future “unborn babies” need protection from men who would coerce them into buying off the internet, receiving in the mail, and then digesting abortion pills. Louisiana alleges that the doctor who provide Rosalie’s “boyfriend” (Rosalie herself paid for the pills and ordered them) is Dr Remy Coeytaux of California - the same one at the heart of the Texas case brought by Jonathon Mitchell.

I’m very concerned every RAG is going to follow suit (literally) and file similar motions.

