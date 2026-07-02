Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Anna L. Philippe's avatar
Anna L. Philippe
3h

Absolute pronatalist moves—the new sex ed plan and slashing of TPP funding. I’ve started a Substack dedicated to the intersection of reproductive justice and education, hoping to follow this issues closely. Thank you for the reporting.

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Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
3h

You know how liberals and leftists called the "Big, Beautiful Bill" the "Big, Ugly Bill"? I think our side (and "allies") should also call the "Alliance Defending Freedom" the "Alliance Destroying Freedom". I mean, whose freedom are they actually defending?

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