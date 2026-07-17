Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
15h

I have no shame over my abortion and my reason was I was in college still and not ready to be a mother. “None of your fucking business” is also a good reason.

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
12h

The CDC nominee is one of those cynical rightwing picks: LOOK! We have a black doctor who will be happy to shame and rat out women whi have abortions.

She's MAGA.

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