Trump’s AG Pick Agrees to Target Abortion-Pills-By-Mail

I’ve been watching Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearings for the past two days, and we have a lot to talk about. Trump’s AG pick, who would lead the Department of Justice, all but promised to prosecute providers who ship abortion pills into banned states.

As you likely know, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists are desperate to stop abortion pills from being shipped across state lines. Telemedicine accounts for nearly all abortions that happen in banned states, and close to 30% nationwide. It’s the primary reason the national abortion rate hasn’t gone down since the end of Roe—which is a massive embarrassment for the anti-abortion movement.

So it’s no surprise that Blanche’s confirmation has been chock full of Republican theatrics about the supposed danger of abortion pills. (Josh Hawley brought a graph, god help us all.) Abortion, Every Day put together a compilation video of key moments on abortion. Feel free to steal, clip, and share. America’s top law enforcement officer should not be an anti-choice sycophant!

Remember, Blanche is under pressure from anti-abortion activists and lawmakers to “resolve” the mifepristone case in federal court—the one that made it to the Supreme Court not too long ago. While he declined to talk about litigation strategy, Blanche made clear to anti-abortion diehards in the Senate this week that he’s on their side.

When Sen. Katie Britt asked if the DOJ would take “meaningful and thoughtful action” to address the “dangers” of abortion pills, Blanche responded, “absolutely.” Then he did a little grandstanding of his own:

“I have seen video myself of what appears to be pills coming from overseas to young women. It doesn’t matter who applies for it, anybody can get it. There are no instructions, it comes dumped out of a little plastic bag. It is wrong, and I very much commit our resources to stopping this.”

Blanche also said the Biden administration’s decision to make abortion pills available via telehealth was “wrong,” and that the DOJ is “not defending what Biden did, and will not.” He even managed to sneak some ass-kissing in when questioned by Hawley, saying, “We have the most pro-life president in history and you are one of the most pro-life senators in this body.” 🤮

To me, the most notable moment was when Sen. Ted Cruz asked Blanche about the Comstock Act—a zombie law conservatives say makes mailing abortion pills a federal crime. Blanche confirmed that he believed the Comstock Act does make it illegal to mail abortion pills and promised to review the Biden administration’s interpretation of the law. And when Cruz asked if Blanche would promise that the DOJ would “ensure the faithful enforcement of the Comstock Act and other federal pro-life acts,” the nominee responded simply: “Yes.”

Read AED’s explainer on Comstock here, but the short version is that if the Comstock Act was enforced against providers (or anyone else) who ship abortion pills, it would be a massive problem. That said, I’m just not convinced the Trump administration wants that kind of heat; after all, they haven’t pulled the trigger so far.

It’s also worth noting that Blanche’s confirmation is not a sure thing. I’ll keep you updated as it all plays out, but consider this yet another reminder to order advance-provision abortion medication and encourage your loved ones to do the same.

CDC Nominee: “Abortion Surveillance is Critical”

Blanche wasn’t the only Trump nominee with a confirmation hearing this week. The president’s pick to head the CDC, Dr. Erica Schwartz, also faced questions on abortion yesterday.

In general, the media coverage of Schwartz has been positive—she’s a highly-educated physician who says she “will never betray the science,” and who believes in vaccinations. (Depressing that’s where the bar is!) But the former deputy surgeon general said something about tracking abortion data that seriously alarmed me.

During her hearing, Sen. Hawley noted that a number of pro-choice states don’t participate in the CDC’s abortion tracking program—“so it’s difficult to get a picture of just how many abortions, and under what circumstances, are performed in this country.” He asked if Schwartz would commit to collecting data and to press the states who don’t participate.

Here’s how she responded:

“Senator, you have my commitment. Abortion surveillance is absolutely a critical component of what the CDC is currently doing…But I also want to make sure certain states aren’t conflating emergency services and hiding abortions within that emergency-services case definition. We need to make sure we’re pulling out true abortions and using clear case definitions, so the data is actually accurate.”

The idea that the CDC needs to suss out “hidden” abortions is…troubling, to say the least. In fact, that language actually mirrors recent talking points from anti-abortion activists—who say that hospitals are miscoding abortions as miscarriages. (No wonder Hawley was thrilled with her answer, replying, “Tremendous, fantastic.”)

What does it mean to stop hospitals from “hiding” abortions? What is the enforcement mechanism there? Like I said—troubling.

Then there’s “abortion surveillance.” I can look past the term, because it’s commonly-used CDC jargon—but if Republicans want to leave abortion up to the states, why is the federal government tracking state-level abortions at all? Why are they tracking abortions at all? I mean, it’s not like there’s a CDC program to track appendectomies.

The truth is that abortion reporting is a major piece of conservative strategy—one that AED has been warning about for years. Project 2025 has a whole section on abortion data collection, for example; the Heritage Foundation wants to require states to provide abortion data that doesn’t just include medical information, but women’s “reasons for terminating a pregnancy.”

The point is to shame women, and to make sure they know the government is watching. Some Republican lawmakers have even tried to make abortion reports public records like birth and death certificates—or put them on a searchable public database.

The broader goal is divorce abortion from healthcare—which is what Schwartz’s comment was getting at. Conservatives want abortion seen as distinct from other kinds of reproductive healthcare. That’s why anti-abortion activists are so intent about abortions being classified and coded in particular ways: they want to pretend that the treatment for a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or otherwise dangerous pregnancy is somehow different than a standard abortion.

Why make abortion separate from healthcare? That’s a longer story, but we’ll talk more about it soon.

Before you go: If you missed my piece earlier today laying out the Trump administration’s attacks on birth control, check it out below. I wanted to get all of the White House’s attacks in one place—and publish something shareable to get the word out: