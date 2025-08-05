Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Susan V
2h

Thank you for the public broadcasting shoutout. For people who already support their local public radio station but would like to do a little more, here is a site, created by a former NPR staffer, that lists stations that relied on federal funding for 50 percent or more of their budget. Scroll down to find the section about other stations that need help.

https://adoptastation.org/

Linda Bower
2h

This is one of the most disturbing pieces so far. A woman with cancer chose not to have an abortion (notice the choice there) and now she’s dead. This is cause for a celebration of “cancer-free”? Never mistake this as being a moral ideology. It’s anything but.

Jolly can go on his Jolly way, no? Bye

