Click to skip ahead: Extremism Watch marks the rise in conservative articles valorizing women who die for their pregnancies. In the States , news from Louisiana, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, and more. Attacks on Veterans digs into the Trump administration’s latest VA policy change. In the Nation , ACOG is divesting itself of federal dollars, how large companies are handling abortion care for employees (quietly), and anti-abortion activists respond to the judge who blocked the defunding of Planned Parenthood. Policing Pregnancy looks at how stillbirth autopsies contribute to pregnancy criminalization. Finally, Listen Up has some terrific podcasts and segments for you to check out on your next commute.

Extremism Watch

It doesn’t get any more depraved than this: Over the weekend, the anti-abortion extremist publication Life News tweeted an article about a woman with cancer who refused life-saving abortion care—celebrating that after giving birth, the woman is now “cancer-free.”

A quick fact-check: The woman, Jessica Hanna, is only “cancer-free” because she’s dead. She died of cancer in April 2024—a convenient truth for anti-abortion propagandists to omit as part of their ongoing, sickening crusade to glorify women who die for their pregnancies.

Abortion, Every Day warned in our 2025 predictions that we’d see an increase of this kind of rhetoric from the anti-abortion movement—especially as the maternal mortality rate spikes. This propaganda—of women dying heroic deaths, sacrificing themselves for their fetuses—is not just about making women’s deaths more palatable. The goal is to make our deaths positive.

And as Jessica wrote in 2022:

“There’s a reason anti-choice groups valorize women who refuse life-saving treatment so that their pregnancies can come to term…To the politicians pushing anti-choice laws, women dying isn’t collateral damage—it’s just our job. They believe that if we were real mothers and real women, we’d give up anything for pregnancy: Our education, our finances, our safety, our health and even our lives.”

Consider this 2023 Fox News story about Tasha Kann—a woman who had brain cancer and defied her doctors by declining abortion. She became a hero among anti-abortion activists by declaring that “killing my baby wouldn’t have saved me.” She just died in March of this year.

All women should be able to make the choices that are right for themselves and their families. But I can think of almost nothing more tragic than dying for a movement than fundamentally hates you—and all women.

Meanwhile, pregnant cancer patients across the country are being forced to delay treatment or travel out-of-state for care. With each passing day, the anti-abortion movement is working harder to normalize a world where these treatments won’t be accessible at all.

In the States

A note from Kylie & Jessica: Public radio stations—and public media more broadly—have effectively been defunded by Republicans. This is an unmitigated disaster for so, so many reasons, but also because NPR and its local affiliates have been leading the nation in covering the war on reproductive rights. At Abortion, Every Day, we’re constantly citing their indispensable reporting. If you’d like to support their work, find your local NPR station here.

Two new anti-abortion laws took effect in Louisiana on Friday, including a law that encourages women to sue out-of-state doctors who ship them abortion pills—extending the window for filing suits from three to five years.

The other bill is HB 425, which expands the definition of “coerced abortion” as the “use or threatened use of force, control, or intimidation” against a pregnant person to compel them to have an abortion—whether or not the abortion ultimately happens. All of this is deliberately extremely ambiguous, with the goal of criminalizing as many people for abortion-related matters as possible.

On Friday, we flagged that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wants healthcare providers to sign what amounts to an anti-abortion loyalty pledge in order to receive Medicaid reimbursements. (Seriously.)

The Oklahoman and public radio station KGOU has more on the executive order, which bars Medicaid funds from going to entities and individuals affiliated with abortion providers or those who participate in “abortion-related activities.” Clearly, anti-abortion states are emboldened by the recent SCOTUS ruling that allowed South Carolina to effectively defund Planned Parenthood. Advocates who spoke to KGOU call the order a “direct attack” on Planned Parenthood.

Abortion, Every Day has been following the controversy over Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, David Jolly—a former Republican who once supported personhood legislation.

In an interview with CBS News, Jolly says he was “wrongly applying my faith” when he supported the legislation. He said that while he still believes that life begins at conception, “I don’t think we need to apply faith convictions to government and policy.”

“Part of serving is also learning. I test a question in politics, is it okay to grow in politics? Is it okay to change your mind?”

Watch Jolly’s interview below:

Over in Alabama, anti-abortion extremists led by Alabama Citizens Action Program just sent a letter to Trump calling for him to ban “mail-order abortion pills.” The letter echoes the language of a different letter from 40 Baptist leaders, organized by the Family Research Council, invoking the Comstock Act to make this demand.

Trump has long tried to conceal his anti-abortion extremism, but the recent influx of pressure from his top “pro-life” allies is certainly concerning—especially when the very demand they’re making was outlined in Project 2025. (A document Trump has been steadily implementing since day one.)

Finally, let’s talk about the latest news out of Arizona—where doctors and reproductive rights advocates are suing for the repeal of anti-abortion restrictions, now that the state passed a pro-choice ballot measure in November.

A hearing in the suit is scheduled for next month. Even though Arizona voters successfully repealed the state’s abortion ban, this case could decide whether Arizonans can readily access abortion without inconvenient waiting periods and other medically unnecessary obstructions.

The suit is also a vitally important test of the power of codifying a right to abortion—and what that looks like for real access.

Quick hits:

Iowa Public Radio has a segment about the last year under the state’s 6-week ban;

Northwest Public Broadcasting on the new report confirming that Idaho lost more than a third of its OBGYNs after Roe was overturned;

And stories from both Louisiana and South Carolina showing that despite state reports showing almost no abortions—some residents are still getting care by traveling out-of-state or having abortion pills shipped to them.

“The bottom line is that people with abortion care appointments with individual providers should keep them. Those needing appointments should make them. And those who need procedural or practical support can reach out to the Cobalt Abortion Fund for help.” - OBGYNS in The Denver Post remind Colorado abortion seekers that they can still get care regardless of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’

Attacks on Veterans

Republicans continue to claim they have no interest in passing a national abortion ban—even as they implement policies that function as…national bans. And we’re not just talking about Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill' defunding Planned Parenthood.

Mother Jones reports that Trump’s Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed a policy change that would eliminate the few abortion services available to veterans and their beneficiaries.

The short version: Under Biden, the VA covered abortion for rape victims and those with life-threatening pregnancies. The Trump administration claimed this was “federal overreach” and part of a broader agenda to make taxpayers pay for abortion. Somehow, it gets even worse. From reporter Julianne McShane:

“The proposed rule states, for example, that the government would indeed allow abortions to proceed in life-threatening situations such as ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages. Yet, confusingly, the text also blasts ‘claims in the prior administration’s rule that abortions throughout pregnancy are needed to save the lives of pregnant women’ as ‘incorrect.’”

That last claim is telling—Abortion, Every Day has been tracking the spread of the conservative lie that abortions are never needed to save a patient’s life. Instead, anti-abortion activists insist life-threatening pregnancies can be treated with dangerous and invasive C-sections.

That claim has been quietly repeated by the Trump administration before: Remember when the White House rescinded federal guidance requiring emergency abortions? The policy statement released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) suggested that hospitals have a legal obligation to treat both the pregnant patient and their pregnancy as two separate, equal patients. And CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said that women would be able to get “care” for medical emergencies—but didn’t say they’d be able to get ‘abortions’.

This is how they codify the idea that life-saving abortions aren’t necessary: little by little, a sentence here, a policy there.

Back to what this means for veterans: Mother Jones notes that women are the fastest-growing group of veterans and as of 2024, more than half of women veterans of reproductive age live in states that ban abortion.

This is how Trump—who claims to be the military’s greatest champion and just paraded troops through D.C. for his birthday—is treating them, even as anti-abortion leaders celebrate the appalling move as a win for taxpayers.

In the Nation

Given the Trump administration’s appalling abortion record, it’s not surprising that the largest organization of OBGYN providers in the nation is now being forced to decline federal funding, refusing to adhere to Trump’s extremist demands.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which has more than 60,000 members nationwide, announced this on Friday:

“Recent changes in federal funding laws and regulations significantly impact ACOG’s program goals, policy positions, and ability to provide timely and evidence-based guidance and recommendations for care.”

ACOG is just the latest organization to be impacted by Trump’s absurd, anti-DEI policies—which have already stripped Planned Parenthood affiliates and reproductive health providers across the country of tens of millions in federal grants. (Not to mention a growing number of vital programs researching everything from maternal health outcomes to the impacts of domestic violence on maternal mortality.)

It’s unclear how this loss of federal funding will impact ACOG’s work.

Meanwhile, Fortune reports that large employers like Google, Netflix, Apple, Disney, Comcast, Meta and more have figured out the best way to offer employees abortion care: quietly.

Fortune says these companies are relying on “discretion” in their travel and lodging coverage for employees who need out-of-state abortions—likely to avoid attracting the ire of the Trump administration and Republicans hungry for a PR fight.

But “quiet” abortion coverage is hardly helpful when every institution should be up in arms about the national travesty of abortion bans—supporting employees’ reproductive healthcare loudly and clearly. (Not donating to the Republicans passing these laws in the first place would also be nice!)

If companies don’t want to do the right thing for the sake of doing the right thing, they should remember that supporting abortion makes good business sense: A 2022 survey showed women under 40 years-old overwhelmingly want to work for employers in states where abortion is legal; and nearly 130,000 people moved out of abortion-banned states within the first few years after Roe’s demise.

All that said, it bears repeating: No one’s access to abortion should rely on their employment, or who their employer is, or whether they feel comfortable asking their employer for help accessing abortion.

Finally, let’s talk about how pissed off anti-abortion activists are that a federal judge has blocked the defunding of Planned Parenthood—at least for now. You can always count on the conservative Washington Examiner for good quotes from bad people: Peggy Nance, for example, president of Concerned Women for America, pulled out one of our favorite anti-abortion glossary phrases to express her disappointment.

“Some radical judges have always ignored their roles as judges, acting as super-legislatures, to circumvent the will of the people,” she said.

Republicans are obsessed with pretending that Americans just love abortion bans, despite all evidence and polling to the contrary. That’s why you’ll always catch them using terms like consensus or phrases like will of the people.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, also dug into her Mary Poppins bag of anti-abortion talking points—calling the court ruling “judicial activism” and pledging to explore every avenue to defund “the Big Abortion industry.”

Anti-abortion leaders appear confident that the case could make its way to the Supreme Court. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said, “I think we’re making progress; you know, to use a football analogy, we’re inching toward the first down.”

Don’t you love it when the people crusading to take away our most basic rights compare it to sports!?

Quick hits:

Your regular reminder that Josh Hawley is still lobbying the FDA to restrict abortion pills;

And Cosmopolitan has a fascinating timeline of their 60 years covering reproductive rights.

Policing Pregnancy

If you’re a regular reader, you know we’ve seen a sharp increase in pregnancy criminalization and women charged over how they dispose of their pregnancy remains. (Just a few weeks ago, we reported on a South Carolina woman arrested after her miscarriage for ‘desecration of human remains’.)

This week in The Conversation, University of Iowa law professor Jill Lens writes that fetal autopsies—which could be used to investigate why stillbirths occur and how to prevent them—are instead being weaponized by state agencies against pregnant people. Lens, also the author of Stillbirth & the Law, put it this way:

“Autopsies are rare when the goal is general medical insight about the causes of stillbirth and pregnancy loss more generally, but they are seemingly routine when criminal consequences are possible.”

Remember, Pregnancy Justice reports that in the first year after the end of Roe, over 200 people (at least) were brought up on pregnancy-related charges. This makes sense: Abortion bans further shroud all pregnancies and pregnancy losses in criminal suspicion.

While criminalization rates are on the rise, the U.S. ranks a pathetic 185th out of 195 countries in reductions to stillbirth rates. This, Lens argues, exposes the government’s true priorities: punishment—not helping people have healthier, safer pregnancies.

Listen Up

Looking for something to listen to on your commute to work? We’ve got you covered: