Attacks on Sex Ed

The Trump administration is threatening to strip $81 million in federal sex education funding over curricula that mentions trans people. Because of course they are.

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) announced in a release last week that they’ve sent letters to 46 states and territories, demanding that they “remove all references to gender ideology” in their Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) curricula. The release says the move is part of the Trump administration’s “ongoing commitment to protecting children from attempts to indoctrinate them with delusional ideology.”

This isn’t just about erasing lessons on trans people, but any mention of sexual orientation or trans identity. Banned lessons include a glossary of terms like ‘gender’ and ‘gender expression’; asking students if they know what ‘heterosexual’ means; a request that people “respect diversity” and accept “sexual and gender diversity”; and an explanation of “sexual orientation.”

Even suggesting that teachers not divide their class by gender—because mixed-gender groups can “promote gender equity [and] build understanding of different perspectives”—is banned under the Trump administration.

For more on the banned lessons, check out the letters sent by Andrew Gradison, Acting Assistant Secretary of ACF, here. And for a list of the states and dollars impacted, click here.

This comes as attacks on sex ed are on the rise across the board. Just last week, SIECUS reported an uptick in state legislation policing sex education lessons—including restrictions on information about LGBTQ identity, and mandates that schools include anti-abortion propaganda materials like the so-called ‘Baby Olivia’ video.

All of this is connected: It’s about eroding young people’s bodily autonomy—by first eroding access to basic, accurate health information that teens need. Disgusting.

Bro-Natalists Strike Again

Disinformation and anti-birth control propaganda have been at an all-time high in recent years—over the weekend, Elon Musk gave it an eye roll-inducing boost. Musk, who seems to spend as much time ignoring his kids as he does trying to spread his seed, shared a tweet misleadingly framing hormonal birth control as unsafe, with adverse mental health impacts. “Read the warnings on the box of anything you’re taking,” he added.

Of course, not only has hormonal birth control been approved by the FDA for decades, but it’s far, far safer than riding in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Musk has 14 known children, and his primary pet project (other than hoarding massive amounts of wealth while children starve around the world) is fear-mongering about supposedly declining birth rates. Meanwhile, the policies he backs are a driving force behind why fewer people are having children: rampant wealth inequality, attacks on reproductive rights, impending climate catastrophe, and zero social safety net.

In the States

Just a brief update on the arrest of a Kentucky college student: Laken Snelling, charged with ‘abuse of a corpse’ after police claimed to have found an “infant” in her closet, pled not guilty this afternoon in her first court appearance. She was released on a $100k bond and will live with her parents on house arrest.

Speaking of Kentucky, The Courier-Journal reminds readers that abortion is banned in the state despite voters’ wishes.

Over in Idaho, KXLY reports that a law mandating parental consent for almost any kind of medical treatment for minors means teens can no longer call the state’s crisis hotline. Seriously—the law means that crisis counselors need to ask teens who call in for their parents’ permission, which results in most young callers hanging up.

Lee Flinn, director of Idaho 988 Crisis and Suicide Hotline, says, “We really do want and hope that minors have a parent or two parents that support them, but one of the things that we hear sometimes is that they don’t have a parent they can talk to.”

The law, which went into effect in July of last year, was touted by Republicans as a ‘parental rights’ issue—specifically around abortion and gender-affirming care. Consider it yet another reminder that conservatives don’t actually care about the real-life harm their policies cause, so long as they can pretend they’re ‘protecting’ minors.

Finally, I’m very sorry to say that this evening, the Texas Senate passed HB 7 in an initial vote, leaving just one more final vote before it heads to the governor. (Which, unfortunately, it’s expected to do.) Just a reminder that this legislation was drafted by out-of-state activist Jonathan Mitchell—the attorney best known for helping abusive men bring lawsuits over their ex-partners’ abortions.

We’ll have more in the coming days about the reverberating impact this legislation will have across the country.

Quick hits:

Arkansas is moving ahead with a “monument to the unborn”;

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa announced that she won’t seek a third term in 2026, and we will not be sorry to see the anti-abortion Republican go;

Finally, the New York county clerk being targeted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be represented pro-bono once the state’s money for his defense runs out.

AED in the News

I was thrilled to join the inimitable Stacey Abrams on her new podcast, “Assembly Required.” (I mean, what a fucking hero she is!) You can watch the full episode below, and we’ll post a few clips on AED’s socials this week.

In the Nation

I would actually pay money to not hear what Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett thinks of anything, so it’s astounding to me that she was able to sell a ‘tell-all’ book for $2 million. Adding insult to injury, Coney Barrett uses the book to stand 10 toes down on overturning Roe.

In excerpts obtained by CNN, she argues that abortion isn’t widely understood as a “fundamental” liberty, and that Roe—not Dobbs—was the extreme ruling, “getting ahead of the American people” on the issue. But the American people have long been clear: over 80% of voters believe the government shouldn’t intervene in people’s pregnancies at all.

Coney Barrett also called abortion a “complicated moral debate” and separated it from other privacy-based rights like “the rights to marry, have sex, procreate, use contraception.”

All of this word vomit is actually a good reminder of why it’s so important to dispel with the myth that the country is evenly split on abortion. The truth is that voters overwhelmingly support abortion rights, and the only reason those rights have been stripped away is because extremists like Coney Barrett hold outsized power in our highly un-democratic political system.

From the moment Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020, Coney Barrett was hand-picked by Trump and the Federalist Society to be the vote that killed Roe. They specifically chose her—a woman with seven kids—to laugh in the faces of feminists who pointed out that overturning Roe would inevitably kill women and girls. And it has.

But good to know that Coney Barrett has no regrets!

If you’re looking for an interesting read today, check out this New Yorker piece which asks, “Do State Referendums on Abortion Work?” Reporter Peter Slevin looks at what’s happened in Missouri, where voters passed Amendment 3 only to see abortion remain inaccessible.

He shares the stories of patients, for example, who couldn’t get treatment for an ectopic pregnancy and a nonviable pregnancy—“challenges that Amendment 3 was supposed to solve.” After you read The New Yorker, make sure to check out this guest column from the Missouri Abortion Fund.

The Associated Press reports that automated license plate reader (ALPR) company Flok has “paused” its work with federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection. This comes as Flok took a whole lot of (deserved) heat for collaborating with Texas police—they gave cops access to over 83,000 cameras across the country to search for an abortion patient.

Quick hits:

How unions can help safeguard reproductive freedom;

Rabble on how abortion rights are an economic issue;

Forbes on the threat the Trump administration poses to birth control here and abroad;

And in international news, Denmark has apologized for the decades-long practice of forcing long-acting birth control—like IUDs—on Greenlandic women and girls.

Anti-Abortion Strategy

In 2023, anti-abortion leaders identified ‘coercion’ as their most salient talking point to stigmatize and attack abortion. Since then, anti-abortion activists and lawmakers have ramped up their ‘coerced abortion’ messaging exponentially—even translating it into policy. We’ve seen legislation claiming to take on ‘coerced’ abortion, lawsuits brought against mifepristone citing ‘coercion’, and conservative organizations increasingly pushing the lie that telehealth enables violence against women.

Most important to the anti-abortion movement, though, is repeating the word ‘coercion’ as often as possible—cementing it in the minds of American voters. Just this week, Newsweek and the conservative Daily Caller both ran articles smearing abortion pills by mail as vehicles for abuse.

In Newsweek, the leader of the “Abortion Pill Rescue Network”claims that abortion pills are too easy to access online, and “abusers and traffickers are exploiting this lack of oversight—leaving women coerced, deceived, and sometimes poisoned.” According to the piece, the “solution” is to end shield laws that allow doctors in liberal states to mail abortion pills to banned states.

And the Daily Caller says there have been “at least four alleged incidents of coerced abortions using the pill” this year alone:

“Readily available mail-order abortion pills have reportedly been used to trick women into ending the lives of their unborn children in multiple recent coercion cases, sparking concerns about forced abortions.”

The article also cites nonsense ‘research’ from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which claims one in four women described their abortions as “unwanted or coerced.” (The truth? Over 95% of women don’t regret their abortions.)

Let’s be clear: Giving someone drugs without their consent is already against the law, and further eroding our rights to basic health care doesn’t make anyone safer. In reality, abortion bans carry the greatest harm for abuse victims, whose abusers sometimes wield forced pregnancy to entrap them.

We know, for example, that calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline involving reproductive coercion doubled in the first year after Dobbs.

Pregnant abuse victims are now being trapped by not just their abusers, but their state governments. For some of these women, accessing abortion pills is their only hope. And it’s sickening how desperate anti-abortion extremists are to take that option away.

You Love to See It

