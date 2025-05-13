Click to skip ahead: Operation Housewife digs into the Trump administration’s plan to force women out of the public sphere. In Meet the Creeps , our would-be surgeon general is an anti-birth control wellness influencer. Care Crisis looks at the role hospital policy plays in the sepsis rate in Texas. Attacks on Abortion Pills has the latest on the Republican move to restrict mifepristone using bunk science. Attacks on Democracy reveals how Republicans are using accusations of voter fraud to stop pro-choice ballot measures. In the Nation, abortion clinics are ramping up security while the White House makes cuts to programs for infant and maternal mortality. Finally, Coming Soon gives a sneak peek of tomorrow’s stories.

Operation Housewife

The Trump administration would save us all a lot of time if they just said it out loud: They want women out of the public sphere and back in the home. If you saw this New York Times headline this morning, you know exactly what I’m talking about:

Now, let’s be clear: Republicans don’t want more ‘parents’ at home—they want more women at home. They’re just smart enough not to frame it that way.

Reporter Caroline Kitchener—who also broke the news about the White House’s plan to “persuade” women to have more children—writes today that the Trump administration wants to encourage (force) more parents (women) to stay at home with their children.

But like their ideas to increase the birthrate, the White House’s plans to push women back into the home don’t include anything that might actually help families. There’s no call for paid parental leave or subsidized child care—in fact, they want to make it harder for parents to afford child care.

Kitchener reports that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has already cut key positions in offices like Head Start, which provides child care programs for low-income families. And the administration is considering doing away with federal tax credits for day care—claiming that it’s “discriminatory” towards stay-at-home parents.

And while some Republicans try to frame all this as a move to encourage ‘parents’ to stay at home, others don’t bother with the pretense. This is about forcing women into the domestic sphere. After all, why do you think they want abortion banned? Why else would they be attacking birth control?

What better way to force women back into the home than to ensure they’re forever pregnant? And how better to keep them there than to make sure they’re financially dependent on a spouse?

I’ll have more on this in the coming days—there’s definitely a pissed off column percolating in my brain right now. In the meantime, I’m going to go scream into my pillow for a few minutes.

“Within authoritarian or fascist regimes, reproductive labor becomes a state obligation specifically for women. So it’s an obligation that is in service to the state.” - Denise Lynn, history professor and director of gender studies at the University of Southern Indiana, in a must-read interview at HuffPost. (Seriously, read it)

Meet the Creeps

Alas, we’re not done talking yet about the White House’s obsession with forcing women into childbirth.

I’m just catching up on Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, and she’s just about as fucking ridiculous as you’d expect: Wellness influencer Casey Means is a full-blown MAHA conspiracy theorist who opposes birth control pills because “it’s a disrespect of things that create life.”

Let’s get into it: Means, who doesn’t have an active medical license, dropped out of her residency program after finishing med school. And Donald Trump’s claim that she graduated “first in her class at Stanford,” appears to be a lie.

Means has linked autism to vaccines, and claims that most health issues—from infertility to cancer—are caused by environmental factors. The Associated Press reports that Means blames “the ‘toxic stew’ of harmful products, air pollutants, food additives and technology overload that we are living in.”

Then there’s what she believes about contraception. Here’s what she said in an appearance last year on The Tucker Carlson Show:

As you might be able to tell, her language is pretty much identical to the anti-contraception rhetoric conservatives have been pushing out online to young women, in particular. The idea is to make young people think that there’s something ‘toxic’ or ‘unnatural’ about birth control—one of the most important modern advances for women’s health and freedom.

What makes this messaging so slick is that it co-opts very real issues that young women face, like medical sexism or feeling unheard by doctors. And that’s the thing: this attack on birth control is coordinated and extraordinarily well-funded. It’s not a coincidence that some of the influencers bashing hormonal contraception, for example, are pushing period tracking apps backed by anti-abortion billionaires.

It’s also no accident this is happening alongside Students for Life claiming birth control is poisoning the groundwater, Republican legislators trying to redefine contraception as abortifacients, and the Trump administration’s push to “encourage” women to stay home.

It’s almost as if they had a plan.

Care Crisis

There is so much that’s difficult to stomach about the consequences of abortion bans, but something I’ll never get over is how our health and lives are now being determined by…bureaucracy. Whether or not we live or die is now up to a few lines in a law or a policy change at a hospital. Literally.

Just look at what’s happening in Texas, where pregnant women are much more likely to develop a life-threatening infection if their hospital is in Houston rather than Dallas. This news comes from an ongoing (and excellent) ProPublica investigation into the Texas sepsis rates.

Basically, ProPublica reported back in February that the sepsis rate among Texas women who lost their pregnancies skyrocketed by over 50% after the state banned abortion. Unsurprisingly, that sepsis surge was most acute for miscarrying patients whose fetus still had a heartbeat when they got to the hospital. In other words, doctors are terrified of providing timely care because of the state law.

ProPublica expanded on their reporting last week, finding a massive difference in patient outcomes based on hospital policy: They report that while major Dallas hospitals allow doctors to provide miscarriage patients with abortions, most hospitals in Houston don’t. Instead, they require physicians to wait until a patient has developed a serious infection.

The result? The graph says it all:

As ProPublica reporters note, “It shows that when a state law is unclear and punitive, how an institution interprets it can make all the difference for patients.”

It’s not just fear of criminal charges, though, that stops some hospitals from providing patients with care—it’s money. When an OBGYN at Baylor College of Medicine emailed her department chair about the issue, for example, he responded that if he allowed doctors to intervene according to medical standards, the hospital could lose tens of millions of dollars in state funding.

I don’t even know what to say anymore.

I do know, however, that the work ProPublica did here should be replicated in every state with an abortion ban. Local pro-choice groups and politicians should be demanding the policies of every single hospital, and those policies should be made public—so that patients can make informed decisions about where they want to receive care.

In related care crisis news: Conservatives are furious that ProPublica won a Pulitzer for their reporting on women killed by abortion bans in Georgia and Texas. More than a dozen right-wing outlets have published hit pieces in response to the win, claiming their reporting is biased.

Why the outrage? Because the anti-abortion movement’s strategy is to blame pro-choice policies for these deaths. That’s right, they want Americans to believe that abortion rights activists are scaring doctors into withholding care—not that bans themselves are killing women. And they can’t sell that lie as credible while Pulitzer-winning reporting says otherwise.

Here’s the reality: While abortion bans have led to multiple deaths, only a handful have been covered in the media. ProPublica is one of the few outlets consistently reporting on them—which means conservatives only need to discredit one source to keep their bullshit narrative going.

(So yes, this is me calling on more newsrooms to step up and report on these deaths.)

Attacks on Abortion Pills

Republicans are making headway on their attack on mifepristone.

A brief refresher: In a recent interview, new FDA chief Marty Markary said that he’d consider restricting mifepristone if new data showed it was unsafe. And wouldn’t you know it—just days later, a conservative think tank released a junk ‘study’ claiming the abortion pill is dangerous. Since then, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has been calling on the FDA to roll back access.

It’s hard to imagine a more obviously coordinated setup.

Then last week, Hawley got Trump’s nominee for HHS deputy secretary, Jim O’Neill, to agree to review the drug’s safety. (Worth noting: Hawley’s wife is one of the country’s top anti-abortion lawyers—she argued against mifepristone at the Supreme Court.)

Bottom line: they’re not letting up. Both Republicans and right-wing media keep pushing the bogus research, even though it’s been thoroughly debunked—most recently by The Washington Post.

I mean, even some anti-abortion leaders admit the study is garbage: Last week, Alice Miranda Ollstein at POLITICO reported that Christina Francis, president of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG), said the so-called research is “not a study in the traditional sense” and “not conclusive proof of anything.”

But the truth isn’t going to stop Republicans. They’re desperate to ban abortion pills—especially by blocking the ability to mail them. That’s because conservatives are pissed off that so many people are getting around state bans by accessing mifepristone through telehealth. (Right now, about 1 in 5 abortions happen that way.)

I’ll keep you posted, but it seems clear to me that they’re moving quickly.

Want some extra credit reading? Media Matters published an excellent breakdown of the ‘study’ and the politics behind it. And you can always count on Moira Donegan at The Guardian to call it like it is.

Attacks on Democracy

An Arizona man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly falsifying petition signatures in support of the state’s pro-choice ballot measure. Regardless of what happened in this particular case, you should plan on seeing similar charges brought across the country—with those arrested getting a whole lot more media attention.

You know why: Republicans are eager to dismantle citizen-led petitions in order to stop voters from having a say on abortion. One of their primary tactics has been claiming that the ballot measure process is rife with voter fraud. That way, anti-abortion lawmakers and leaders don’t have to admit that they simply don’t want Americans to have a say on the issue.

Take what’s happening right now in Missouri, where voters just passed a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights until ‘viability’. Republicans have refused to accept the will of voters, and are now pushing through their own ballot measure.

Here’s where it gets really disgusting: Since Republicans are well-aware that Missourians want abortion to be legal, they know they can’t admit that their amendment would ban abortion. So here’s what the ballot measure would say:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: Guarantee access to care for medical emergencies, ectopic pregnancies, and miscarriages; Ensure women's safety during abortions; Ensure parental consent for minors; Allow abortions for medical emergencies, fetal anomalies, rape, and incest; Require physicians to provide medically accurate information; and Protect children from gender transition?”

That’s right, the measure doesn’t mention that it would ban abortion—in fact, the language almost makes the measure sound pro-choice!

This kind of trickery has become a growing anti-abortion tactic: in Nebraska last year, for example, voters were fooled into supporting an anti-abortion ballot measure designed to appear pro-choice. The anti-abortion group even launched with a name that was near-identical to the pro-choice organization, and had its petitioners tell voters that they’d be supporting abortion rights.

In the Nation

Abortion clinics across the country are boosting their security, Bloomberg reports. It makes sense: One of Donald Trump’s first moves as president was to pardon two dozen violent anti-abortion extremists, and tell the March for Life attendees that they didn’t have to worry about being arrested for harassing abortion providers and patients. At the same time, Trump’s DOJ made clear that they wouldn’t be enforcing the FACE Act—the federal law that protects clinics.

In other words, they gave violent maniacs the green light to do whatever they want:

More than that, a DOJ attorney just admitted that they only plan to use the FACE Act to target pro-choice activists. (For what? Graffiti on crisis pregnancy centers?)

Since the White House gave anti-abortion extremists free rein, clinic workers say they’re already seeing increased harassment. Julie Burkhart, president of Wellspring Health Access in Wyoming, says they’re seeing more demonstrators obstructing patients and staff from parking to get into the clinic. “I definitely took that as a signal that now that they know FACE is not going to be enforced, they are emboldened,” Burkhart said.

The whole piece is worth a read.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has dealt some devastating blows to federal health funding: Last month, HuffPost reported on cuts to the CDC division that reports on infant and maternal health; and POLITICO found that the administration had scrapped the offices that ran the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey and the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAM).

Now, POLITICO reports that some conservatives are worried those cuts will undermine the White House’s claim that they are ‘pro-family.’ (Ya think??)

Former HHS statistician Isaac Michael, who worked on PRAM before he was laid off, said that the administration was “dismantling one of the strongest tools we have to prevent maternal deaths, to reduce infant mortality and to close socioeconomic health gaps.” But here’s what sent me over the edge:

“Michael—who said he voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 based on his anti-abortion stance and supports the president’s push to rein in federal spending—said ending PRAMS contradicts the administration’s pro-family messaging.”

Did you scream? I screamed! I mean really, what exactly did you think was going to happen here?

As the top story today reminded us: The Trump administration isn’t interested in helping women, babies, or families. They only want to use the rhetoric of being ‘pro-family’ to push for the regressive gender roles they’re so crazy over.

Quick hits:

The FDA has approved an at-home alternative to pap smears—the cervical cancer screening tool will allow people to test themselves for HPV;

Ms. magazine on the “forgotten mother of the contraceptive pill”;

A column at USA Today calls for fairness in calls for ‘parental rights’ around sex ed classes;

And in international news, The Guardian on how the right to abortion is at risk in Britain.

If you missed my Mother’s Day column, read it below:

Coming Soon

Tomorrow we’ll talk about the Trump administration’s move to defund Planned Parenthood and redirect federal funds to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers; I’ll have an update on the absolutely wild anti-abortion bill making its way through the Texas legislature; and (unfortunately) I’ll be sharing more about the growing power of abortion ‘abolitionists’.