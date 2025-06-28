Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
4h

John Roberts will be remembered in history as the worst Chief Justice EVER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Paula Cather's avatar
Paula Cather
2h

There's actually a term psychologists use for when people blame others for situations they themselves created.

It's called blame shifting.

Maybe we should study up on that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture